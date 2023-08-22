Source: Image by storyset on Freepik
Every one of us who has dealt with loans knows very well that a credit score is sort of like your financial passport. True, with several small exceptions. Your passport will still be valid if damaged. Even if a corner of it is worn, it will still be valid, and if you spill tea on it, you can always replace it.
A credit score is not so simple. Once you ruin it, you can spend years paying for your mistakes, not being able to take out loans, or getting huge interest rates where others save money. A bad credit score affects our lives much more than we want it to; in fact, even some landlords require a good credit score. However, if your credit score has dropped as a result of your past mistakes - it doesn't mean you can't "fix" it and get rid of that curse of high-interest rates and loan disapproval.
Credit History Definition
Credit history is similar to a financial report card that shows how well you manage money. It monitors your borrowing and repayment habits. Major credit bureaus collect data about your financial conduct and aggregate it in one location to establish this history.
Credit report covers information such as the number of credit cards you have, how promptly you pay your bills, how much money you owe, and how long you've been using credit. Every payment you make or loan you take out adds a new chapter to this saga. On-time payment is equivalent to a gold star on your report. However, missing payments or failing to repay what you owe is a red flag.
Why does this matter? When you want to borrow money, such as for a car or a house, lenders look at your credit score to determine whether you're a good risk. If you have a good credit score, they're more likely to lend you what you need and provide you a good price. However, there are a number of financial products for people with imperfect credit scores, such as loans for a 500 credit score and many others. But you should be prepared for the fact that if your credit history isn't so stellar, lenders may be extra cautious or give you a higher interest rate.
What Is a Bad Credit Score
Just like in school, a bad credit score is like getting a low grade on a test. It's a number that shows how risky it might be for someone to lend you money.
Usually, a bad credit history indicates that you may have missed payments on your loan or credit card or borrowed more than you can afford. And the lenders send that information to the credit bureaus, so all your mistakes show up on your credit report.
Borrowing money and obtaining credit cards can be difficult when your credit score is poor. And even if you do secure a loan, you may have to pay higher interest rates.
The good news is that a poor credit rating is not permanent. You may work on your credit score in the same way that you can study and improve your grades in school.
How to Improve Bad Credit
First, let's look at how credit bureaus count credit scores. The credit scoring model is like a financial recipe. It's a system that takes various ingredients from your credit history and mixes them together. This way, you get your FICO score: a three-digit number that reflects your creditworthiness.
To calculate your credit score, the model looks at things like:
Payment History: Have you paid your bills and loans on time?
Credit Utilization: How much of your available credit are you using?
Length of Credit History: How long have you been using credit?
Types of Credit: Do you have a mix of credit, like credit cards and loans?
New Credit: Have you recently applied for new credit?
Negative Marks: Any missed payments, defaults, or bankruptcies?
So to improve your bad credit, you need to make payments on time, have as few loans as possible, and not apply too often. And most importantly: avoid bankruptcy.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.