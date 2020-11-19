In August 2018, Governor Jerry Brown signed a bill. This bill has threatened the bail industry in California and prompted them to fight back. Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, describes it as a transformative day for the state’s justice system. She views the current bail system as an old system that needs a better replacement.
The Senate Bill 10 of California
The legislation was Senate Bill 10 (SB 10). It aims to end the money bail system in California and replace it with a risk-based system. This risk-based system permits judges greater discretion over release. But, the bill currently faces some obstacles. This includes a ballot initiative and a referendum to repeal filed by Atty. Thomas W. Hiltachk on behalf of the bail industry.
When SB 10 becomes a law, it would be the end of the commercial bail industry in California, as expected. The industry has helped a lot of people from getting out of jail before their trial. Bail companies that assist accused people with Los Angeles cash bails, San Bernardino bail bonds, and others in the state are now under attack by SB 10. Hence, the ballot initiative and referendum to repeal.
The initiative suggests amending the California constitution. The amendment aims to protect the right to bail from legislation such as SB 10. The Bail Reform Act’s goal is to ensure that all the accused have the right to leave jail before trial through posting bail. The California constitution does not allow excessive bail. The Bail Reform Act aspires to interpret it specifically.
Senator Robert Hertzberg described the initiative as a desperate act. Senator Hertzberg is a Democrat who had an essential role in writing SB 10. He also has promoted the state’s anti-bail movement. Moreover, he believes that amending the California constitution to protect an industry is quite odd.
Senator Hertzberg thinks that the bail industry is only concerned with their profit. The public good has nothing to do with it. He also added that the bail industry’s ballot initiative would confuse voters. This is because it is quite unsure if they want to repeal SB 10 or want bail as a right mandated in the constitution.
The Public’s Response Against SB 10
SB 10 aims to release those charged with low-level offenses within 12 hours after arrest. But, it exempts charges like domestic violence or stalking. Furthermore, those arrested for felonies will undergo a risk-based system. They will also undergo an assessment for the possibility of returning to court.
Several social justice groups think that SB 10 is unfair towards the poor. Yet, those who support this bill trust that this is an excellent way to replace a flawed system.
Moreover, critics believe that the risk-based system is biased. They also added that this could lead to many people imprisoned. On top of that, giving judges broader discretion in assessing the defendant’s risk towards the public is quite uncomfortable for others.
Critics think that under SB 10, wealthy defendants could get bail. But, poor defendants could end up not affording it. This is because judges could set bail since they have additional power through SB 10. Furthermore, critics believe that this bill is a significant disadvantage to everyone.
The executive director of the American Bail Coalition, Mr. Jeff Clayton, strongly disapproves of SB 10. He stated that fixing the bail system will not solve any of our society’s evil. Moreover, he also added that this does not solve racism that’s still running rampant in the country.
Mr. Clayton points out that he is unsure of the ballot initiative. He thinks that including bail in the constitution might not solve the current problem. The right to bail has been present for centuries. Mr. Clayton believes that an amendment in the constitution is not going to solve the essential issue.
On the other hand, Mr. Clayton is more optimistic about the move to repeal SB 10. Many people think of SB 10 as a flawed concept. He trusts that the wide opposition would make the repeal successful.
Senator Hertzberg has been making efforts to address bias, as pointed out by critics of SB 10. He came up with Senate Bill 36, written in partnership with Ella Baker Center for Civil Rights. This bill aims to establish the guidelines used for risk assessment to cut bias.
SB 10 currently faces two obstacles, thanks to the bail industry. Yet, courts are preparing for a justice system without bail.
Public Defender Robin Lipetzky had some problems with the bill’s final version. This is because the bill does not mandate the judge to make a thorough evidentiary hearing before risk determination. Yet, she believes that this bill leads in the right direction. Like Senator Hertzberg, Public Defender Lipetzky thinks that the bail industry looks at SB 10 as an issue of profit and not of justice.
The future of the bail industry is not only threatened by the passage of SB 10 but also with the coronavirus pandemic. The state of California has lowered bail to $0 for most low-level offenses. It allowed thousands of defendants to wait for their trial at their own homes.
Jails have become a significant risk to the coronavirus pandemic. That is why states have made efforts to conduct and improve the safety of their inmates. This includes lowering bail to get defendants home and wait for their next trial. This means the bail industry is currently down in business.
Takeaway
Posting bail can get a defendant out of jail before trial (that is, if it is a bailable offense). This has been going on for centuries. By posting bail, one can get back to their everyday lives while waiting for their next trial.
A bill like SB 10 becoming law could make a drastic change to California’s justice system. A lot of people can experience the impact brought about by the bill, not only the bail industry. Furthermore, the people will get to decide the future of SB 10 this November, which is included in the 2020 ballot. When that time comes, we will all know if SB 10 will finally replace an old system.
