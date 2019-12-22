In the modern United States, the number of Americans with criminal records is larger than the entire population of the United States in 1900. That's a huge number of criminal records, and a huge number of people who face barriers to employment after incarceration. But then, why is it that so many Americans have been incarcerated? Why are there so few real jobs for felons?
Over the years, there have been several studies exploring this topic, and the research shows that Americans from certain social groups are significantly more likely to experience incarceration than others. People with low incomes and people of color are particularly likely to serve time. But then, studies also show that there are policies that could change the fate of thousands, even tens of thousands, of American prisoners and former prisoners.
It's sad but true that former prisoners struggle to find a job after release, with as many as half not able to find work even an entire year later. Those who can find work usually earn much less than their counterparts who have never been incarcerated. Most will earn less than $20,000 in that first year. As many as 30% of American men aged 30 who report no annual earnings are either former prisoners or currently incarcerated. This illustrates clearly the difficulty faced by prisoners in returning to the workforce. These numbers don't even include other barriers to work faced by people with convictions. Not all convictions result in incarceration, but can still present problems when looking for employment. The statistics also don't include time served in county jail – only federal prison.
These struggles aren't limited to post-incarceration, either. Most convicted felons in the United States also experienced employment instability and poverty before being in prison. Again, as many as half were either long-term unemployed or struggling to find regular work and earn a decent wage. It's probably fair to say that these conditions contribute to higher rates of crime and subsequent incarceration. Imagine what would happen if we fixed such problems?
It's a struggle that begins from a young age. Men who grew up in the lowest income families are significantly more likely (up to 20 times as likely, in fact) to have served, or be serving, time in prison by the age of 30 than men from higher income families. This means as many as one in ten children from the poorest ten percent of American families have, or will, serve time in prison.
Where children grow up also has a significant effect on their likelihood of incarceration. Children from some zip codes can be as much as 30 times more likely to go to prison than children in other zip codes. Perhaps, unsurprisingly, the zip codes with the highest incarceration rates are those that are socially isolated, have high crime rates, and have high levels of child poverty. Children growing up in South Los Angeles, for example, are 7% more likely to be incarcerated than children who grow up in Santa Monica.
