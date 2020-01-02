5 Basic Courses for IT competency in the industry

Information technology, it’s always a prestigious culture of work towards all the young job aspirants of the twenty-first century. Why not? It pays really well. And demands? What can I say when almost all kinds of brick-and-mortar businesses now call for the IT-focused employees? Besides, it’s challenging, lucrative as well as rewarding. That means the right rig to grow interest among young blood.

But, IT is not just an industry. It’s a world, right? With so many different aspects, categories, and subcategories. It covers such a huge genre of work culture that it’s difficult to mention what an IT aspirant should select for an easier way out. But that doesn’t mean that the IT pathways don’t show some common traits. From software developments to database creation, all these work zones have something similar on the basis to start with. And this is the focus of today’s discussion.

So, let’s check out what are these five important basic aspects every IT aspirant needs to know about.

Basic Computer Skills and Project Courses:

When you are applying for an IT job, you must already be well acquainted with Windows, Microsoft Word, Excel, Powerpoint Presentation, Outlook Express, SharePoint, and similar tools.

More job-specific requirements demand advanced courses on Excel and PowerPoint, MS Access, Office365, social media experience, technical writing, digital marketing, HTML, Pivot Tables, and some Project courses. Advanced Excel study is a necessary qualification for most of the business verticals. It is your pathway to manage everyday spreadsheets and financial infrastructures.

Project management skills play a crucial role in different levels of your job profile. These courses teach you how to arrange a vast amount of resources for optimizing manpower under a cost-effective budget. Human-relationship, leadership-quality, problem-solving, and quick decision-making abilities are some soft skills project managers expected to acquire.

Basic Programming Language and Coding

Since modern technologies demand the involvement of computers in all aspects of communications, every IT professional must procure some usable knowledge of computer language. Ok, you’re not expected to deliver expertise on machine learning, but some primary and simple languages won’t hurt you much. Even the customer service crew should know how to code basic stuff.

At least the working knowledge of some event-driven languages like Excel-based basic VBA programming, HTML, or C++ is your necessity to make a decent job profile. If it’s a regular office suit or a graphical interface, quantitative reporting or architecture, quality assurance or application development, you need the ABC of programming language everywhere.

Also, you must consider some simple web development courses, cloud computing, Azure, web designing and testing skills. These will lift your resume to the employer’s eyes. Also, you must sharpen your social skills with confidence. Regularly brush up your relationship-building qualities, stress management, conflict resolution, articulation, persuasion, and intrinsic motivation. Your patience will keep your stand stable.

Big Data Analysis and Business Intelligence

Data is the life-force in modern industries. You manage the data, you control the entire work system. Well, I’m not asking you to become a core data analytics before seeking simple IT jobs, but you may improvise yourself in some way. Because you’re gonna need it for the long haul.

Do you manage the clientele or the products? In either way, you’re gonna end up spending your days with a mountain of data flow. What percentage of customers are happy with your company’s new product? Are the product distribution systems earning more sell? Do you face any of these in your office-days? Then you need to start with basic data analysis and business intelligence courses to learn the strategy-making technology over big data resources. How far should you go? That’s up to your job profile. But, basic data modeling, big data mining, assembling and organizing, structural designing, and quantitative research on statistical data interpretation are the calls from every IT professionals.

Network Security

When data is the essence, companies need a protective layer around their sensitive data resources. The network is the way-out for information to get stolen or leaked. Hence, the network is also the armor over it. Good network security ensures a company’s every whereabouts and protects them from losing a huge amount of money over data leakage. That’s why a good knowledge of network architecture, encryption algorithms, cryptography, risk assessment ability, authentication systems, knowledge on both the host-based and virtual firewalls increases the demand of an employee to a large scale than the others without having that kind of knowledge.

Also, knowledge networking connects a chunk of people in a working environment to collaborate with the knowledge and opinions of all of them in different aspects of a project. Network professionals conglomerate their creative efforts altogether, and build an impeccable structure out of a chunk of raw resources. That's why planning skills as well as adaptability, flexibility, and quick learning process makes their way towards a better career opportunity. Also, time management is another essential quality for every IT aspirant.

Communication Skills

IT is a field of teamwork. Naturally, effective communication skill is the way of building your work culture perfect. That’s why this criterion in your resume adds extra score to your acceptability to the employers. Knowing different foreign languages expands your work-field to a larger section of the world. Not only public speaking but digital communication and copywriting techniques are also included in this area of expertise. These skills walk you through the clear path of expressing ideas better in team meetings and hence make your views easier to understand.

Well, we reached the end of our discussion. As you can see, we have talked about the five most common criteria in this short discourse to help the IT-focused generation. But you already know that it’s not actually the end, it’s just the starting point of your journey. Stay blessed and grow better, always.