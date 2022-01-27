Traders are the ones who are most aware of what is happening in the trading market as they are in the market for short-term investments. They are the ones who go in the cycle of purchasing, selling, and repeating. They take their profit and move out. Crypto market being a very volatile market, you need to be extremely aware and also ready with a backup plan. The fluctuations can cause you to lose any time you need to carefully plan your strategies and move ahead. Some traders have turned into investors and held on to particular cryptocurrencies for a longer time.
Time Frame
Analyzing a shorter time frame creates a lot of noise. One should always start with analyzing a longer time frame like a month than a week as we are looking for a price pattern for future forecasting of the coin's price. When we use a daily time frame, we have to keep in mind the moving average (MA), especially the 200 days MA, and 50 days MA. A 200 day MA is a strong sign of support. If the price of BTS is above the 200 days MA, it is safe to swing trade. If the 50 days MA crosses the 200 days MA from above it is called Death Cross, which means the market is going to fall. If the 50 day MA crosses 200 days MA from below, it is called Golden Cross, indicating a bull market. If the price is beneath, the Bollinger band range and RSI is low. The daily is the perfect buy range at the dip.
Have a goal
Before every trade you make, you should have a set goal that you have made for a definite purpose. Any target you set, you should know how to take the profits when the target is achieved as if you don’t sell it in a disciplined manner and wait for further gains, it may hamper your goals. If the amount you are trading with has a purpose, invest that money in fundamentally and technically strong coins. To gain swift returns, people tend to put a major chunk of their money in meme coins which may hamper their goal. It usually moves with a trend in a market where out of the fear of missing out (FOMO), people make unthoughtful purchases and mostly end up in losses.
Bitcoin Dominance
Bitcoin can be called the backbone of cryptocurrency as the price of other cryptocurrencies hugely depends on bitcoin. If the price of BTC is increasing, it tends to increase the price of larger altcoins like Ethereum and Cardano, however, if the price of BTC is falling, it carries along with the altcoins too. It is because, bitcoin is considered to be a safe investment. To follow the pattern of BTC, there is an indicator called Bitcoin Dominance. Bitcoin Dominance is the measurement of the total number of bitcoin in the market cap. If Bitcoin dominance goes up, money is moving from altcoins to Bitcoin and vice versa. If the total crypto market is falling and bitcoin dominance is also falling; it should be a complete no to trading.
Demo Account
The Crypto market is not like the traditional market. It's always recommended to you that you should trade the cryptocurrencies using the demo account of any application. The demo account will make you understand the working of the crypto market. If you are a first-time trader, then it is a necessary thing to do. It will give you an experience like a real account. The Crypto market is a 24*7 market so getting used to it will make you a better trader. Demo account practices can help you in real account handling.
While trading in the crypto market, you can visit bitcoin-supersplit as it will make your work easy. All the traders need to keep these tips in mind for smooth trading. If you are a first-time trader, you can start trading with stable coins as they have fewer fluctuations than other cryptocurrencies. Traders should always be patient with their holdings. The rush of selling and buying can drop out opportunities of a good trade. If you want to make the most of your trading, you need to plan down your traders.
