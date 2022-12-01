Today, there are numerous ways to earn good money online. Cryptocurrency is one of the possible options. People get exposure to the crypto market and try to benefit by speculating on the prices of digital coins. Somebody prefers buying underlying assets and holding them unless they can be sold at higher prices. It’s a more continuous approach than speculating on contracts for differences but it also might be more profitable.
However, alongside great gains, cryptocurrency traders often face massive losses. This is all because of the volatility of this market, which depends on numerous non-financial aspects such as the support of the community or simple hype.
Nevertheless, it’s a good thing for beginning traders to learn how to trade and invest in virtual currencies. Why? Because cryptocurrencies can diversify your investment portfolio and bring good returns even if you allocate low amounts to them. That’s why you should keep reading this guide to learn the basics of cryptocurrency trading.
Crypto trading styles
Before we proceed with the guide on what a beginner should do to start trading cryptocurrencies, we should explore different styles. Usually, crypto traders follow these trading approaches:
Scalping
Scalping is a short-term trading approach. It requires a market participant to make trades quickly – every few minutes. The concept is simple – quick trades bring quick gains. However, bear in mind that the earnings from scalping aren’t significant. Although the losses won’t be huge as well, you should put effort to minimize their probability.
Day Trading
If you think that you won’t cope with the dynamics of the scalping style, you might like day trading. Day traders open and close their trades over the course of days. The determining feature of this trading style is that you close and open one deal within a trading day. If you hold it longer, this is another approach.
The biggest benefit of day trading is that it might potentially bring more money in return. However, the risks increase together with the probable profits. To mitigate these risks, you should learn what is stop loss in crypto trading.
Range Trading
In day trading, setting stop limits isn’t obligatory, while in range trading this is a necessity. You adjust stop limits, buy the bottom of the range and automatically sell the position as soon as it gets to the pre-determined top limit.
Intraday Trading
Intraday trading is a good style for crypto traders because of the peculiarities of this market. The crypto market is open 24/7, meaning you can open and close new deals whenever you want. This is suitable for the intraday trading approach that requires a trader to hold positions for several days.
Steps you take to enter the crypto trading competition
These are the most popular trading styles but this doesn’t mean there are no more approaches. You can explore other crypto trading methods. Once you are aware of them, you can get down to the following steps and start trading real cryptocurrencies.
1. Open a trading account
If you want to purchase underlying tokens, you should open a trading account on one of the cryptocurrency exchanges you really trust. You must have heard about such platforms as Binance, Coinbase, and Kraken. You can start buying underlying assets once you comply with the KYC requirements.
Another way is to speculate on the prices of crypto assets through brokerage services. Their biggest benefit is that they offer access to other financial products, meaning you can greatly diversify your portfolio. PrimeXBT and eToro are the leading crypto trading platforms that offer to trade other assets as well.
2. Fund your account
You can buy cryptocurrencies for your fiat money. But to do this, you need to transfer them to your trading account. Different platforms have different requirements regarding the minimum deposit. Also, they offer different payment methods, which might charge commissions for transactions. Choose the one you like the most, learn about the deposit fees charged by the platform and the payment service, explore deposit bonus offers, and confirm the transaction to your trading account.
3. Research on crypto assets
We suggest that you need to add several cryptocurrencies to your crypto portfolio. This way you will diversify your investments and reduce the risk of losing money. We also recommend adding leading cryptocurrencies. These are bitcoin and ether. BTC and ETH are the most reliable crypto investments. Even if they face severe declines, they have the capacity to recover in the future.
4. Choose a wallet to store your holdings
There are two basic ways to store your crypto savings. Usually, beginning traders store their funds in the wallets provided by crypto exchanges. But you can also transfer them to storage on another platform if you want all your cryptocurrencies to be in one place. With crypto exchanges, you can choose between hot and cold wallets. Hot wallets are basic digital storage solutions, while cold wallets allow you to store all your digital funds on a physical object. This is a special hardware solution that can be accessed only by those who have access to a unique passcode that isn’t available online. Cold wallets are safer.
5. Start trading
Once you’ve explored crypto trading styles, promising projects, cryptocurrency exchanges, and their solutions, you can start trading. Beginners can benefit from using special automatic advisors. Learn whether your crypto trading software enables such tools.
In the end, we would like to provide you with one more crypto trading tip for beginners. If you speculate on CFDs, don’t allocate too big amounts because this trading style is very risky. Usually, more than 60% of traders lose their money when trading CFDs regardless of the market. The same rule is applied to crypto investors. Diversify your general investment portfolio by allocating up to 10% to crypto assets.
Thanks for reading! We hope this short guide will help you to enter the crypto market smoothly!
