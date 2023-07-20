Most people understand the many advantages offered by HVAC systems for regulating indoor temperatures, but they also provide other important advantages.
Modern HVAC systems with smart thermostats are equipped to track your schedule and manage cycle times more effectively, leading to increased energy efficiency and reduced carbon footprint, as well as an increase in resale value of your home. Also, you should know that home AC systems might be covered by your warranty. You can see data about this here:https://www.cinchhomeservices.com/faq-library/-/faq/do-home-warranties-cover-ac-systems
Improved Air Quality
Home AC systems work to enhance indoor air quality, but their success ultimately depends on which model and maintenance schedule is chosen and followed. Modern models also seek to avoid refrigerants like HCFC-22 (R-22), which deplete ozone layers in the environment and may pose health risks, so ultimately help youtake care of your home.
Centralized home AC systems work 24/7 to remove heat and household odors from your living spaces while pulling in fresh outdoor air for replacement. Furthermore, their filters may capture harmful particulates present in the indoor environment.
Recirculating air within your home can help alleviate allergies and respiratory ailments by limiting exposure to contaminants. But for maximum air quality benefits, additional options such as an oxidation/ionization air purifier or whole-home dehumidifier is required - in addition to an upgraded MERV 13 air filter.
Reduced Humidity Levels
Humiditymay bring associations with frizzy locks and stuffy environments, but it can actually pose serious threats to both your home and health. Humidity promotes wood rot, supports mildew growth and mold development and may contribute to respiratory difficulties for allergy sufferers.
Home air conditioner systems can significantly lower indoor humidity levels. They do this by extracting heat from the air via coils and then circulating it back out, effectively extracting moisture out of the atmosphere, creating an ideal, dry atmosphere for living in.
However, improper maintenance and thermostat issues may impede your AC's ability to remove humidity from the air. One such culprit is having your thermostat set "on" instead of "auto," which will send humid air rushing throughout your home without giving it time to cool off and remove moisture.
Increased Energy Efficiency
The Office of Energy Efficiency reports that half of an average home's energy goes toward heating and cooling costs; with an efficient HVAC system this figure drops significantly.
Energy-efficient systems use less fuel to function, cutting your electric costs while helping the environment. If your older system uses R-22 refrigerant, consider working with an HVAC company in your area to upgrade it with one using less harmful refrigerants such as R-410A instead.
Programmable thermostats are another effective way to boost HVAC energy efficiency. Owners can set their system so it runs when they're away and shuts off upon returning home - this saves power costs while helping regulate temperature and reduce air impurities.
Increased Resale Value
An efficient HVAC system is an attractive selling point when it's time to sell or relocate, boosting resale value of your home and increasing resale value overall. Energy efficiency ratings of systems are measured using SEER numbers that measure cooling season performance at various temperatures; new high-efficiency systems should feature SEER ratings of 13 or greater while older models could only offer 10 efficiency rating. New systems look sleek and produce much less noise, come with warranties and offer verifiable energy savings benefits - helping increase resale value of your home while increasing resale value as a whole - reach out to Burton today to discover more ways new home air conditioning can save money!
Increased Comfort
An HVAC system in good working order offers many comfort benefits. A programmable thermostat, for example, can help increase home temperatures during hotter summer days when nobody is home and then lower them again to save energy and reduce costs.
Circulating air is an effective way to cut cooling costs while also maintaining ideal indoor temperatures and humidity levels. Furthermore, this practice helps protect structural integrity by preventing moisture build-up within your home's structure.
Home air conditioning systems in Woodbridge, Virginia, can enhance comfort by creating ideal temperatures in each room of your house. Modern systems are also more energy-efficient and contain smart features that make them easier to control, meaning that they will likely pay for themselves in just a few years and are generally quieter and more reliable than older units.
