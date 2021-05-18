Most kids would love to hold and cuddly a giant dog at any time of the day. However, while there are a lot of big dog breeds, not all giant dogs have gentle demeanors to tolerate the excessive nature of kids. This is why you need to know which big dog breed has that calm and patient temperament that is required to handle younger children.
Therefore, below are some of the best big dog breeds you can consider for your family if you have kids. You can be rest assured to find the perfect dog for your family from this list.
1. Bernese Mountain Dog
Bernese mountain dogs are simply adorable, with their double-layered coat that has a thick yet wooly feel to it. This feel is due to the outer coat being longer and thicker, while the undercoat has a wooly texture. They have a life expectancy of about 6-8 years and can grow to weigh 79-110 pounds. Their height ranges from 23-28 inches (shoulder height).
Bernese mountain dogs are very protective – not in an aggressive manner – and can risk their limb and even their life trying to rescue people. They are also very gentle with people and love it when they are included in activities, and so they are good around kids.
2. Alaskan Malamute
This breed was originally used to hunt big prey like seals and bears; however, they are now fully domesticated. They have a friendly nature and would treat a stranger as a friend instead of a foe, they are not the best choice for guard dogs because of this reason.
They stand at about 22-27 inches (shoulder height) and weigh 75-100 pounds. With a life expectancy of about 10-12 years and their gentle temperament, one of these gentle giants will be a great addition to your family.
3. Labrador Retriever
American Kennel Club (AKC) groups Labrador retriever as a sporting dog; they have a short double coat that may be chocolate, black, silver-grey, or yellow. They have a loving and sweet personality that has endeared them to many and has made them rank as the most beloved dog breed in the United States consistently. They are also very enthusiastic about activities.
They are very intelligent as they were initially used as hunting dogs; this also makes them great companions. They have a life expectancy of 10-12 years, and so you have nothing to worry about them not being around for a long time.
4. German Shepherd
German shepherds are grouped as herding dogs by the American Kennel Club (AKC), they weigh about 60-100 pounds and can grow to about 22-26 inches in height (shoulder height). Dogs of this breed are hardworking and highly intelligent, and so, they are often used by the armed forces.
As the name implies, they originated from Germany where they were used as herding and hunting dogs. You may click here to find other dog breeds of German descent. They have a life expectancy of 7-10 years, so they can stay in the family for a long time. They are also remarkably loving and loyal; this character trait is what makes them perfect for active families.
5. Golden Retriever
Golden retrievers are super sweet, patient, intelligent, and have such loving personalities. They have a medium-length double coat that is silky; this makes them perfect for cuddles and hugs. Also, they can be part of the family for a very long time as they have a life expectancy of 10-12 years.
6. Great Dane
A Great Dane can grow up to a whopping 200 pounds! But do not be deceived by their stature, they are nothing but gentle giants. They are calm, very loyal, and love children. They have a short but smooth coat that can be fawn, black, blue, brindle, and yellow.
The only downside to these beauties is that they have the shortest life expectancy of all the breeds on this list. 6-8 years is a rather short time to spend with them.
7. Basset Hound
When you initially look at this breed, you may not classify it as a big dog, but they have an average weight of 40 pounds. This put them among big dogs like golden retrievers, golden doodles, and Siberian huskies. They can be stubborn but this does not take away their unending loyalty and devotion to those they consider family.
They are patient and affectionate with kids and other pets. They can live for about 12-13 years.
Note
Dogs just like people are individuals. So, although the type of breed can determine its temperament, the dog has its mind. You would have to give your dog proper socialization and training to ensure it maintains a mild behavior and temperament.
Your children also need to be taught to respect the family pet and give it space when it wants it. You can visit https://petradioshow.com/teaching-your-child-to-love-and-respect-pets/ to learn more about how to teach your kids to respect animals. Remember, your dog may be tolerant and patient but can be pushed to its limit if the child is too rough or acts over-excited with it.
Conclusion
Having a big dog in the family is one sure way to keep your kids happy. However, you would not want a breed that is known to have intolerant behavior towards kids. This is why you need to know which big dog breed is best to have around your kids.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
This article should also mention mixed breed dogs, adoptable and foster-able from the humane society and life house. I'd suggest to any family looking for a big friendly dog that they foster one from a local shelter for a few weeks to see if they can't "do better" than to spend hundreds of dollars on a puppy mill pure breed. So many great dogs out there, waiting in a cage for an opportunity to be your best friend.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.