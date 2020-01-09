Staying fit is an active process that requires conscious effort and discipline. If you have a friend who’s very passionate about staying in shape, you may have already noticed this in them. They are constantly working out and trying to swap body fat for muscle. Luckily, there are tons of products that can help fitness enthusiasts on their fitness journey. These products are important because having the will and discipline to adhere to a routine is only half the journey. You also need the right gear.
In this post, we’ll discuss three gifts that can help fitness freaks. They range from whey protein to sport headphones. If you get any of these items for your friend, you’ll make their workout that much easier. Also, you can bet that they’ll be grateful for it.
Over-ear sport headphones
If you’ve ever worked out in the gym, then you know that exercising is much better with music. Once you get a high-energy playlist going, you can work out for as long as you want. That’s why sport headphones make the perfect gifts. You should go for a high-quality pair with great sound.
Also, there are washable headphones available on the market. Working out is a sweaty process, and it’s not uncommon to get sweat on your headphones. If you get a pair of washable ones, your friend can use them for as long as they want without leaving any residual workout funk.
Whey protein
Whey protein is the fuel of any good workout plan. When you lift weights and work out, your muscles get damaged a little bit. The damage isn't significant, so you may not notice it. Consuming protein helps your muscles rebuild and become stronger. Repeat this process for months, and you'll begin to gain some significant muscle mass.
If you’re going to get any whey protein, you should go for grass-fed whey protein. It comes from cows that have been carefully nurtured on organically grown grass. It contains the best combination of lactose and minerals. Also, you can expect a maximum increase in body metabolism and muscle growth when you consume grass-fed whey protein. Needless to say, if you're going to get any kind of whey, grass-fed variations are the way to go.
Personal blender
If your friend doesn’t already have a personal blender, then you need to get one immediately. For people trying to watch what they eat, being able to make their own meals and juices is very important. Depending on the diet they’re on, your friend will probably require a combination of different ingredients in their smoothie - a combination you can’t get anywhere else.
The kind of blender that your friend uses is also essential. There are so many brands out there, and some of them aren't worth their salt. You need to find one that’s of the right size (it should be at least large enough for a single drink). It also needs to have enough speed and power to blend whatever healthy ingredients your friend needs to throw in there.
