Decorating your house with lights on new year or new year's eve has always been a fun thing to do. Yes, it can be a DIY project or you can always order your favourite on any store. Surely, when it comes to decorating your house on this new year, options rain on your mind. Being creative is an absolute fun and in this article we are sure to share that fun with you. Yes, we have tried to find the best lighting ideas for you to decorate your house on this beautiful new year.
First of all, wishing you a heartfelt happy and prosperous new year and your loved once from our team, and yes, it's time to go bright with new lighting ideas.
Let's dig.
Christmas Tree lighting
When you are looking for creative lighting ideas for this new year, you can always start with the Christmas tree which is still there in your room or in your home garden. I bet, almost all people feel a bit bone idle to relocate the already decorated Christmas tree. Don’t feel that it’s going to be a lot of work for relocating the Christmas tree. Rather, you can start your new year lighting ideas with that. Now, there are many ways to decorate a standard height Christmas tree. You can go with the white or warm white flameless LED candle lights or light strings, multi ceramic c-bulb light sets, remote-controlled LED colored light sets or the all-time favorite - mini multi-colored LED light chains.
The choice is always yours, and it will be an added advantage to start with the Christmas tree as the Christmas,and New Year's Eve are the closest happening festivals in a year.
Chandeliers
Do you know how ‘vintage’ looks like? It’s always Chandeliers. Whether it’s a DIY project or an ordered one, Chandeliers have been the backbone of the indoor lighting for a long time, especially for rooftop and staircase decoration.
Now, coming to the rooftop lighting ideas with chandeliers, there are some basic lighting styles and lighting items that you can start with like glass bulbs, flowerpots and others. If flowerpots are your liking then you can always go with the good old verner panton flowerpot lights. This particular lighting arrangement falls within the 'transitional chandelier' style which is a great mixture of the old roots and the 'futuristic new' approach of lightning. They are sure to deliver a chandelier-ish lighting looks.
Further, you can go for the candle chandeliers or an antler chandeliers according to the time of your interior decoration. Whether it's your ballroom or your dining hall, chandeliers are that x-factor in your decorative workarounds which makes your house a 'happening thing' within your neighborhood.
Fairy lights
Fairy lights are tiny but bright lights that are arranged on a thin copper line. Yes. They are beautiful enough to add a layer of magic or illusion to anything that we want to decorate with lights. It may be your beautiful wall, your yearbook photos, glass mirror, tree brunches or anything you can think of.
As interior designers say, fairly lights are the best to add to your DIY decoration approaches. Fairly lights can be added to any indoor and outdoor decoration. So, if we start with the indoor decoration for your New Year's Eve party, there are plenty of options like you can decorate the entire inside of your bedroom or drawing-room walls with fairy lights. Further, you can make a wall accent, candle holder accent or you can string your favourite pictures of this year on a wall using fairy light strings. Even, you can prepare a DIY chandelier with this. So, the possibilities are countless and that's the magical factor of it.
Mock bonfire
Mock bonfire is one of the wildest and coolest ideas when it comes to new year lighting. You can always mock a bonfire with the lighting effects. You will be needing the same things here except making a fire. Simply, fish out your fire basket and collect some big chunks of wood. Set the pieces of wood inside the basket as you would in a real bonfire. Now, dress the whole thing with fairy lights or similar lighting arrangements. And, you are done. The glow of the lights is surely to offer the same excitement and visual warmth to you and your friends and it will be nature friendly too. So, is there any smarter way to have fun? Admittedly, there isn't any.
Last words
Ok. It's not like the Bible of new lighting ideas, but these ideas are sure fire up the joy and excitement within you and your friends. Personally, fairy lights are the best on this list as you can enlighten anything that you want with this particular lighting arrangement. Further, you can go with the DIY chandelier project too to add the necessary gorgeousness to your decoration.
Listen to your heart and paint it with the lighting colours that you like, and it's time to get hungry and thirsty. Cheers.
Thank you for Reading!
