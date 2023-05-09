Online security is crucial nowadays, mainly since we constantly communicate and exchange confidential information online. Digital certificates have become essential to ensure secure communication and protect our privacy online.
First and foremost, you must be familiar with the digital certificate that you're using. Ensure you understand its purpose, validity period, and the entity that issued it.
Some certificates are used for encryption purposes, while others are used for verifying the sender's identity. Knowing this information will help you use the certificate effectively to protect your privacy.
Use SSL
One effective way of ensuring secure communication over the internet is by using SSL protocol. SSL or Secure Sockets Layer is a cryptographic protocol that provides secure communication between your browser and the website server.
This security is implemented by using a digital certificate, which acts as an online ID card for the website. The certification verifies the website's identity and encrypts all communication between the user’s browser and the server.
Thus, SSL provides additional protection against hackers and cyber attackers. Employing SSL as a good practice to protect privacy is essential for online businesses, e-commerce, and financial institutions.
Learn About TLS
Transport layer security, or TLS, is a cryptographic protocol that ensures reliable and secure communication between a client and a server. It enables encryption, authentication, and data integrity, making it an essential practice for organizations that handle sensitive information.
By implementing TLS, digital certificates have become a powerful tool for safeguarding privacy. It guarantees that data is transmitted securely without the risk of interception or tampering, providing peace of mind to businesses and individuals.
Use A Reputable Certificate Authority.
When obtaining a digital certificate, make sure that you go to a reputable Certificate Authority (CA). A CA is responsible for verifying the certificate holder's identity and issuing the digital certificate.
CAs are third-party organizations that give digital certificates. They verify the certificate holder's identity and ensure that the certificate is valid.
When choosing a certificate authority, be sure to choose one that's well-known and trusted. You can check for CA's credibility by looking for a certification path or seal on the website.
Renew Your Certificate Regularly
Digital certificates expire after a certain period. When your certificate expires, you won't be able to use it anymore, which can compromise the security of your online communication.
Therefore, make sure to renew your certificate regularly. You can set a reminder or renew it automatically to prevent any lapses in security.
Additionally, many certificate providers will send reminders when it's time to renew.
Use Certificate Revocation Lists (CRLs) And Online Certificate Status Protocol (OCSP)
To ensure the authenticity of a digital certificate, use CRLs and OCSP. CRLs contain a list of revoked certificates, while OCSP enables you to check the real-time status of a certificate.
Using these tools, you can ensure that your digital certificate is valid and avoid using compromised credentials.
Check For The "Https" Protocol
Finally, always check for the"https" protocolwhenever you visit a website. HTTPS indicates that the website has an SSL/TLS digital certificate, which means the communication between your device and the website is encrypted.
This will ensure your online communication is secure and protected from hacking.
Final Thoughts
By understanding and applying these best practices, you can ensure that your online communication is secure and protected from potential threats. Always choose reputable Certificate Authorities when obtaining digital certificates, and make.
You can also use two of the most common security protocols today. With the ever-increasing risk of cyberattacks, taking precautions to protect your privacy online is essential.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.