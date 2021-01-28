Rolex is a familiar brand among luxury watch collectors. Apparently, this is because Rolex guarantees excellence in both design and product performance. This brand ensures rigorous quality control. In fact, all cased watches are subjected to an accuracy test before finally dispatching them to the brand retailers.
For valuable accessories like watches, there are a myriad of competing brands in the marketplace. However, Rolex is the top brand you can certainly choose from for every purchase. Since this brand is already presumed to be expensive yet reliable, it's essential to look into the best-selling ones and know why they are topping the charts.
Why Choose Rolex?
Of course, some watches from Rolex's competing brands can cost a lot less but Rolex is one label that can provide you the best value and excellent quality. Moreover, Rolex watches only utilize precious materials including the mother pearls, 18K gold, and diamonds.
Aside from showing the most accurate time, it also offers diamond watches with an IF (Internally Flawless) clarity. Also, this brand underscores uniqueness among its rivals. You can observe that the steel that makes up a Rolex watch is far different from the ones you see in other brands. It's 904L steel and no brand can compete against this integrity of quality.
Rolex's Most Salable Diamond Watches
If it's authentic diamonds that you're searching for, there are plenty of watches that Rolex can offer you. Look at this stunning catalog that you can refer to.
Rolex Day-Date
This watch accentuates diamond-paved and sapphires in its black dial. The orientation and the proportions of the gems arrangement are intricately set. Its sophisticated metalwork makes it dramatically stunning to the eyes of its wearer.
It has a monobloc middle case, a red down case back, and a winding crown. It primarily features 18 ct white gold and a bezel rendered with diamonds. The twin lock waterproofness system also adds value to its robustness.
Basically, it's a mechanical self-winding watch that functions through a perpetual rotor. That's the total charms it can deliver to its loyal followers. These attributes cost $34,500.
Oyster Perpetual Submariner
With a silver-tone and stainless steel Jubilee band, the Submariner Date boasts a Mother of Pearl dial with diamond fixed hour markers and silver-tone hands. It has a round shape case with a 41 mm size.
For the bezel, it has a domed silver-tone stainless steel one. The date display is at 3 o'clock degree. Plus, it has an automatic movement and a 70-hour power reserve. All in all, that is an absolute quality for $35,089.75.
Pearl Master 39
With a diamond-paved dial, you can certainly agree that the wearer of such a timepiece is affluent and sophisticated. The Pearlmaster 39 presents a screw-down case back winding crown and a monobloc middle-case.
Of course, the bezel is set with diamonds. You can also recognize the cyclops lens over its date display. It is waterproof to 100 meters or 330 feet. Its oscillation is made of paramagnetic blue Parachrom hairspring and it has quality Paraflex shock absorbers. It has a power reserve of approximately 70 hours. The bracelet has rounded five-piece links and a diamond-set Pearlmaster.
With a uniquely exquisite diamond setting and dials, you'll have to prepare $80,000 to secure this limited-edition watch. You can shop online at ItsHot and look for this rare find.
Rolex GMT Master II Ice
If you're after the best investment you can make in this list, this one's probably the rarest and the costliest. With a blue and black Cerachrom bezel and a black dial, Rolex GMT Master II Ice has outperformed many models for its fine look and desirable quality.
During intercontinental flights, this watch can simultaneously render two different time zones. Well, such a feature is already incomparable. Plus, it has an arrow-tipped hand that will circle the dial once every 24 hours. Moreover, it also features a bidirectional rotatable 24-hour graduated bezel.
The ingenious mechanism operated through the winding crown allows a traveler's local time to jump from hour to hour and enables users to adjust to the new timezone without impact precisely of timekeeping.
No wonder that the highest-earning athlete of the decade, Cristiano Ronaldo, has dismissed the $485,350 price tag and sported it during the 14th Dubai International Sports Conference last year.
Platinum Diamond Pearmaster
This model is derived from the Day-Date collection. Take note that Rolex likes to excite its fans. For the record, most of their supply for top-rated watches is limited. It's far too limited to cater to all of the patrons. This is selling quickly because of the features such as the meteorite diamond. In the year 2011, it was launched at $277,850.
It ranked 8th as the most expensive Rolex watch ever recorded in history. The Platinum Diamond Pearlmaster has a 39mm platinum case and a diamond meteorite dial as already mentioned. Presently, it's available in many listings and the price has partly decreased from about $30,000 at maximum since its release.
Takeaway
There are many luxurious brands you can select but Rolex offers the best all-around watch you can wear every day. After all, this brand is a worthwhile investment so if you are in need for money, your Rolex watch can be pawned or sold instantly. Lastly, Rolex has the finest watch-making machinery that has been serving the world with quality timepieces you can don daily in whatever business you're in.
