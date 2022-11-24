Binge eating is perhaps one of the most damaging eating disorders you can have. It can be hard to understand what a binge is if you’ve never experienced it firsthand. Binge eating is defined as the uncontrollable consumption of large amounts of food in a short period of time, often with the intention of purging or "getting rid of" the food afterward. Many people who struggle with binge eating feel like they can’t control their instincts around food and end up turning to it when they feel stressed, panicky, sad, or any other negative emotion. As a result, bingers end up consuming more calories than they should in order to feel better after triggering themselves in some way. If you think that you might be struggling with binge eating, read on for tips on how to deal with it and get your life back on track: 

Try Mindfulness Practices

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription