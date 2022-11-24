Binge eating is perhaps one of the most damaging eating disorders you can have. It can be hard to understand what a binge is if you’ve never experienced it firsthand. Binge eating is defined as the uncontrollable consumption of large amounts of food in a short period of time, often with the intention of purging or "getting rid of" the food afterward. Many people who struggle with binge eating feel like they can’t control their instincts around food and end up turning to it when they feel stressed, panicky, sad, or any other negative emotion. As a result, bingers end up consuming more calories than they should in order to feel better after triggering themselves in some way. If you think that you might be struggling with binge eating, read on for tips on how to deal with it and get your life back on track:
Try Mindfulness Practices
If you’re someone who struggles with binge eating, it can be helpful to try out mindfulness practices for a few weeks or months. Mindfulness is about being present and conscious of your thoughts and feelings, instead of letting them control you. Practicing mindfulness can help you to recognize the triggers that lead you to binge and give you the space to respond differently to them. One popular mindfulness practice is to keep a food diary for a few weeks so you can identify what foods or situations you tend to binge on. You can also try out different ways of responding to negative emotions instead of turning to food when you feel stressed or overwhelmed.
Know What Triggers Binge Eating for You
If bingers tend to binge when they are stressed or sad, they may find it helpful to identify what triggers these feelings. Many people who struggle with binge eating have a difficult time identifying their own feelings, so it can be helpful to talk to a friend or a therapist about your feelings about food. A binger may find it helpful to keep track of the amount of food they buy, the amount they eat, and when they begin to feel sad or stressed. Keeping track of these things can help you identify when you are starting to binge so that you have more space to deal with your feelings differently.
Get Support From Those You Trust
If you’re someone who struggles with binge eating, it’s important to get support from those you trust. You may find it helpful to talk to a friend, family member, or therapist about your binge eating. Having a support system that you can talk to honestly about your feelings can be incredibly helpful as you work towards recovery. A support system can help you identify what you’re feeling and recognize the triggers that lead you to binge. Bingers tend to bingeweep when they’re feeling sad, stressed, bored, or anxious. Hiding your feelings from others or trying to “fake it” can be incredibly stressful and even hurtful to your emotional well-being. Bingers tend to keep their feelings to themselves, so having someone you can talk to about them is incredibly helpful for recovery.
Exercise Is Key to Recovery
A crucial part of recovery from binge eating is getting active. It’s important to find a physical activity that you enjoy and that challenges you. Being active helps to reduce stress and improve mood. Feeling stressed out about being able to “control” your bingeing may cause you to over-exercise, but this can be harmful to your body. Bingers tend to over-exercise because they are trying to “run away” from their feelings, so it’s important to find something that challenges you but doesn’t require that much focus.
Keep a Food Diary
Keeping a food diary can help bingers to identify what they tend to binge on and when. If you struggle with binge eating, you may find it helpful to keep track of the amount of food that you eat, when you eat it, and the circumstances that lead you to binge. Binging is often a subconscious process, so it can be helpful to track your eating and to keep track of your feelings so that you can better recognize when you are about to binge.
Conclusion
Recovery from binge eating is possible, but it will take time, effort, and support from those around you. In order to get better, bingers need to be willing to be honest with themselves about their eating habits, even if that means being honest with themselves about what they’re eating. Bingers also need to be willing to start building new healthy habits like eating smaller, more frequent meals and getting more physical activity in their day. We all have negative tendencies that we may never be able to completely shake, but by being open and honest with yourself, you can work towards a healthier, more balanced lifestyle.
