The more the world comes to terms with the changing financial system, the cryptocurrency adoption we’re witnessing. Starting from El Salvador to the Central Africa Republic, more and more countries are opening their financial borders to a borderless system, one that ensures everyone is involved and benefits.
The recent news of the Central African Republic, a francophone country in Central Africa, to adopt bitcoin as a legal tender has caused a lot of stir, mainly in the region’s economic community. The idea that bitcoin – and other crypto derivatives – are legal in the Central African Republic has been seen as a threat to the country’s economy, and the region’s monetary stability, with quotes saying it’ll put it [the monetary stability of Central Africa as a region] in ‘peril’. But is this claim true? Plus, what are crypto derivatives that the Bank of Central Africa are worried about?
Before we dig into the back and forth going on between the CAR and the BEAC, we need to understand what the actual news is about.
WHAT THE CRYPTOCURRENCY ADOPTION NEWS IS TRULY ABOUT
A bill was passed by the CAR in April stating that the country was legalising the use of cryptocurrencies in the financial market. The bill, introduced by Justin Gourna Zacko, the minister of digital economy, is aimed at opening the central African country to foreign markets. In his statement, the minister stated that the move will make it easy for people to send money from the country to other parts of the world, and vice versa. This means that people in the CAR were now legally allowed to pay and be paid in African cryptocurrencies. It is that simple!
However, the move was misinterpreted by mainstream media, who’d thought the country was dumping the Community of Africa (CFA) francs for bitcoin.
This misinterpretation led to the Banques des Etats de l’Afrique Centrale (BAEC) sending a warning letter to the Minister of Finance of the CAR, warning the country of the effect of this move on the monetary policy on the region.
WHAT DOES THE LETTER MEAN?
The letter sent to the Central African Republic by the governor of the Banques des Etats de l’Afrique Centrale (BAEC) was addressed to the Minister of Finance of the CAR, saying that the country's adoption of Bitcoin in the country would have ‘substantial negative effects’ on the region.
The move from the CAR is being fought against because it, in the words of the BAEC minister, is problematic. The move will render the CFA franc less useful in the CAR, thereby taking the monetary power off the BAEC, and in turn away from the French Government, who are responsible for the printing of the currency.
THE TURGID HISTORY OF THE CAR’S CURRENCY
The colonisation of many central and West African countries by France was strategic in ensuring that the countries were still dependent on the French Government after independence. The strategic plans of the French Government was for the countries’ currencies to be pegged on the euro, and the printing of these currencies be done in France. Another move that the French Government put in place was for these colonised countries to pay some fees to the French Government.
The move, while it was hailed in the past as an economic genius because it ensured monetary stability in these countries, has come under serious criticisms. The critics claim that the monetary policies subjugate these countries under the French Government. It made no sense, many of these critics say, that a country that was supposedly free from the French Government was still under the dictates of the French’s monetary policies.
Bitcoin and cryptocurrency, and by extension bitcoin blockchain explorer, was a way to break free from the stronghold of the French government and the BAEC.
WHAT ARE CITIZENS SAYING?
The scathing letter from the BAEC to the CAR has not been received with applause of approval. The move to make bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for Africa acceptable in the CAR as well as establish a Central African currency that the BAEC can’t control, as much as it irks the power at the BAEC is welcomed by the Citizens of the CAR.
Mama bitcoin, the first woman in Senegal to accept bitcoin as payment, has lent her voice to the letter sent by the BAEC. She said the CFA Franc makes francophone African countries dependent on the BAEC. She believes that it is a form of control that these countries don't have their independent currencies, and thus can't make monetary policy decisions on their own. She called the CFA franc colonial money.
Still towing the line of Mama Bitcoin, Gloire, founder of a beach-inspired refugee project, said the idea that birthed and fuels the CFA franc is colonial dependence and control.
Creating an African currency that the BAEC can’t will inadvertently serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration to other African countries still trapped in the CFA franc chains.
SIMILARITIES BETWEEN INTERNATIONAL MONETARY BODIES
When El Salvador took the bold move to adopt bitcoin as a legal tender, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was quick to condemn the action. They claimed the move would destabilise the monetary system of El Salvador, and endanger financial stability and consumer protection. The IMF feared that should El Salvador be successful economically after adopting bitcoin as a legal tender, it'll give other countries the impetus to make the same move. Moves such as that would be detrimental to the IMF as countries will no longer be answerable to them [the IMF].
WHAT IS NEXT FOR THE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC?
As at the time of this writing, the bill hadn’t been passed into law, so it’s uncertain what the government in the CAR will do. But it is pertinent to note that independent countries have a right to create independent laws, and should they decide to dissociate themselves from a committee of nations, also have such rights. While there are certain trade benefits the CAR enjoys from the other Central African countries and French-colonised countries, the country has a right to be truly independent, especially with its monetary policy.
Colonisation was abolished; therefore, it makes no sense that countries in Africa are still answerable to their colonial masters. If true independence is what the international community preaches, then the CAR should be allowed to do whatever they want with their monetary policies.
