Bitcoin is a decentralized network, and for the first time, people can engage in transactions without interference from banks, governments, and other third parties. Bitcoins exist only on the web and as a unit of exchange between two parties who want to exchange goods or services. There is no middleman between the two parties. Transactions are recorded in blocks, and each block contains an encrypted record of the update of all transactions. With the help of cryptography, it prevents the alteration and theft of data. Bitcoins can be sent from one account to another without any kind of transaction cost. The transaction is completely anonymous and secure.
In the last ten years, this technology has been developed by Bitcoin developers behind the scenes and has now come to light. It has been categorized as a new currency with new rules and regulations. Bitcoins are often referred to as virtual money, digital money, digital cash, or cryptocurrency. It is given almost the same respect as traditional currency. The value of Bitcoin is determined by the demand and supply in the market. People who have more Bitcoins are considered more affluent. Bitcoin, as a digital currency, could be the future currency that people use to exchange goods and services. It is supported by governments around the globe, and it has been given legal status in countries like Singapore, Japan, and Germany.
The following are among the factors behind Bitcoin price fluctuations:
The promotion of Bitcoin is done by organizations that are interested in promoting the use of cryptocurrency. Consequently, there are more people who want to acquire this currency which results in a rise in demand and thus its value. It is done through the security mechanism by identifying users when they try to make transactions. The world of cryptocurrency is ever-changing and growing, but if you want to try your hand at bitcoin trading for the first time then you must use this website.
Bitcoin is not yet a sustainable form of money:
A lot of people who are enthusiastic about Bitcoin see it as an investment. There are many people who want to benefit from its growing popularity and from its increasing value in the market. But this kind of attitude could prove to be a risk because if the popularity of Bitcoin declines, then it can lose its value also. These kinds of coins will not be accepted by everyone. There will always be people who will choose to use legal currency over this cryptocurrency, even though there is a huge potential for this currency all over the world.
It is unregulated:
Bitcoin is an unregulated currency, and there are no restrictions on who can buy and sell it. There are different rules that govern legal tender currencies like US Dollar, Euro, Yen, etc. There are regulations in the market regarding the exchange of these currencies across borders, from one person to another. It also has rules regarding taxation and transfers. Because of the absence of limitations on this currency, illegal activities can also take place with it. This can lead to a non-recognized status for Bitcoin in financial institutions, which normally doesn't happen with other currencies.
There is no physical form:
There are not many people who support Bitcoin. The transaction of this currency is done through the internet. There is very little information available regarding how to go about buying and selling it, and it helps the market to remain volatile. There is no physical form of Bitcoins that can be held in its hands or used as a medium of exchange between two parties. Because of this, the value of Bitcoins is not always stable. Users have to rely on the change in prices.
So, here are some bitcoin projections for the near future:
Bitcoin is not a currency:
People who are involved in this industry see it as a form of payment which is not accepted by banks, governments, and merchants. There is no regulation, and there are different rules in force when dealing with Bitcoins than normal currencies. Transactions that take place over the internet or through mobile phones are not accepted by a lot of people, especially banks and government organizations. The other traditional currencies are used by merchants and governments, but this is not the case with Bitcoins. There are billions of people who have embraced the internet and mobile phones, but still, it is not being accepted by everyone.
It is not a reliable currency:
Bitcoins are a part of an unregulated industry which can be manipulated by governments, organizations, or individuals who want to take benefit from it. Most people have faith in government organizations as they can provide security for their citizens. But in the case of Bitcoins, there is no government oversight, and there are no guarantees that it will always remain stable.
Conclusion:
Although the rise of Bitcoin is unprecedented, it is not the future currency that people will use. Not even governments around the world have recognized Bitcoins and their benefits. So until there are rules and regulations that govern its growth and development, it cannot be used for any kind of transaction. Its value also remains unstable, resulting in a lot of volatility in the price. So in the future, it has been forecast that it can be accepted as a form of payment and hold some value. But right now, Bitcoin is not even a viable currency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.