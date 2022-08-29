Bitcoin is a decentralized network, and for the first time, people can engage in transactions without interference from banks, governments, and other third parties. Bitcoins exist only on the web and as a unit of exchange between two parties who want to exchange goods or services. There is no middleman between the two parties. Transactions are recorded in blocks, and each block contains an encrypted record of the update of all transactions. With the help of cryptography, it prevents the alteration and theft of data. Bitcoins can be sent from one account to another without any kind of transaction cost. The transaction is completely anonymous and secure.

In the last ten years, this technology has been developed by Bitcoin developers behind the scenes and has now come to light. It has been categorized as a new currency with new rules and regulations. Bitcoins are often referred to as virtual money, digital money, digital cash, or cryptocurrency. It is given almost the same respect as traditional currency. The value of Bitcoin is determined by the demand and supply in the market. People who have more Bitcoins are considered more affluent. Bitcoin, as a digital currency, could be the future currency that people use to exchange goods and services. It is supported by governments around the globe, and it has been given legal status in countries like Singapore, Japan, and Germany. 

