Better late than never for bitqt app. to revive its bullish trend bias. The digital currency, on its weekly chart, formed an indecisive 'Doji' candle, suggesting a price correction.
Bitcoin has successfully formed a price correction pattern just below the $33,000 price range. The lower wick formed suggests that the bulls are already buying the dip. And as expected, on the 27th of January, a quick retracement followed, surging Bitcoin to the $38,000 price range. However, the bulls have failed to hold on to the top causing another wick to form at the top.
Since then, the price has naturally corrected itself as Bitcoin trades close to its weakly opening price of $36,000. With this movement, a transitional candlestick is knownown as 'Doji' has formed, an indication of indecisiveness between the bulls and bears. If the don't candlestick was formed at the bottom of a trend it can serve as a signal for price reversal.
The $30K support sticks
Bitcoin ever since it reached its all-time high of $69,000 has been trading lower. As a result, the cryptocurrency has dipped by over 50% while also falling below its 50-week EMA (Exponential Moving Average).
However, Bitcoin's strongest support seems to be established in the $30,000 price range. This is a level that has been limiting bitcoin's downward attempts since last January. Notably, the $30,000 price range was very instrumental between May and July of 2021 in attracting investors that facilitated Bitcoin's surge. According to a pseudonymous market analyst known as Crypto Batman, Bitcoin's trend bias should become bullish if the $30,000 support holds.
In addition to this, the formation of a Doji candle pattern ahead of Bitcoin reaching the $30,000 support level indicates a weaker bearish bias.
Bearish outlook
On the other hand, hopes for a Bitcoin bullish trend bias may fizzle out the moment the price dips below the $30,000 support.
Taking a closer look, at legislative strength indication, Bitcoin's weekly chart is presently around 38 regions. And from all indications, it should move into the overall region i.e below 30. Hence, there's still enough room for Bitcoin to continue its fall. Well at least up to the $30,000 price range.
Meanwhile, Bitcoin falling below the $30,000 price support puts the digital coin at risk of plummeting toward its 200-week EMA. This implies that a break below $30,000 could see bitcoin fall to a price of $25,000. This could be attributed to the wave's history of breaking off the bearish cycle of 2019 and 2018. What followed after that was a quick retracement which saw Bitcoin hit a new record high.
Fundamentals support a downside giving Rio
Bitcoin for a while continued to wobble between extreme lows and highs given the suspense surrounding the Federal Reserve's plan to curb inflation. On the 26th of January 2022, after the small price increase gained by various digital coins fell through immediately the U.S. central bank announced its plan. The U.S. central bank confirmed an increase in interest rate come mid-March which many crypto enthusiasts were not eager to hear.
After the announcement, a press conference was held by Jerome Powell as he hoped to clear the air. Jerome revealed that there's a higher chance the Fed would increase interest rates after the policy meeting until the year ends. He also admitted that the tag outlook of inflation has gone from bad to worse following their policy meeting last December. Jerome affirms that the issues surrounding the present supply chain may not get solved before 2022 comes to an end.
However, Cryothigh-interdependent market analysts have played down the fears surrounding the high-interest rate policy. He stated that the central bank won't be as reckless as employing a destructive strategy toward the financial markets.
CryotoBirb argued that a stock market collapse induced by the Federal government will look bad on politicians. Hence, the other option the central bank has is to induce short-term bearish trends in the already risky market. After that, a strong medium-term bullish trend can follow suit. He also affirmed that it will be good to take a look at the bigger picture which suggests that Bitcoin has taken advantage of equities. Therefore as stocks continue to decline, Bitcoin surges.
