Today the minds of people all around the world have changed. They no longer believe in traditional thoughts and ways of functioning in life. This is why they have shifted over to online shopping mode and consequently paying in digital coin the same way. And this has become one of the most welcome ways of payment that the general public has been waiting for so long.
Another development that has taken place is the acceptance of Bitcoins as a means of payment for any goods or services. This is a huge development because back in 2009 when the cryptocurrency just made its entry into the market, it was almost unheard of and not accepted by the general masses.
However,today there has come a huge sea of change and Bitcoins are now accepted the world over as means of payment. And if you want to trade in Bitcoins without even having to take up any hassles and safely then you could always use the Immediate Connect. You can log on to this platform, and read all the infrmaton related to cryptocurrency followed by registration and then start trading.
15 Popular Retail Stores That You Didn't Know Were Accepting Bitcoins
Technology and developments have advanced so much so that even the retailers everywhere around the world are taken by surprise. They have just begun to realize that Bitcoins is a form of payment that can jolly well be accepted without any hiccups which iswhy they are beginning to accept them also.
It seems like every time you turn around, another retailer has joined the list of companies accepting Bitcoin as payment for their goods and services. Here are the top fifteen names on the list that are jumping on the cryptocurrency bandwagon.Below highlighted is the list that you may wish to have a look at-
HomeDepot – For your hardware shopping you need not worry if you want to pay with Bitcoins because they are accepting it with Flexa checkout systems for that perfect transaction that you are looking for.
Whole Foods – Again with Flexa you can buy whole foods from the Amazon-owned brand.
Starbucks – And here is good news if you are a coffee lover. They accept through IPayYou. So try out their coffee with your Bitcoins.
Subway – Way back in 2013, the brand accepted Bitcoins for their burgers and sandwiches but only in some limited locations.
Dominos – The trend of the brand accepting Bitcoins started with a franchisee based in the Netherlands when they paid all their 1000 employees with Bitcoins in partnership with BTC Direct on Bitcoin Pizza Day on May 22, 2010.
Juliette Interiors UK – A British luxury brand that sells globally their luxury products in return for Bitcoins as payment.
REEDS Jewellers – You want fine jewelry then walk into the stores and pay Bitcoins in return for their beautiful items.
Yum Brands – You can buy from them with gift cards from some of their select stores.
Coca-Cola – In Australia and New Zealand you can pay with Centrapay for all Coca-Cola products.
Bic Camera – The electronics chain accepts Bitcoins in two of their stores in Tokyo with bitflyer.
BitcoinShirt – They are sellers of merchandise that have crypto themes on their goods. They also accept their payments by BTCPay.
Cryptomatic – This is an online store that sells watches of different brands. They give free deliveries and are known to be accepting payment only in Bitcoins.
Kobelli – The family-owned brand sells fine diamond jewelry to accept Bitcoins as their method of payment.
The Vault – It is a bicycle shop in Las Vegas that not only accepts Bitcoins but also various other cryptocurrencies. You can choose to buyany bike accessory and pay for it with cryptocurrencies.
Spokester – Another brand that sells goods like noisemakers for bicycles and T-shirts for their cyclist shoppers and in return accepts Bitcoins.
Conclusion
If you’re one of the many people who have started getting into bitcoins and cryptocurrencies, you may be wondering how to use your digital coins to buy things in the real world. While some retailers are starting to accept bitcoins, there are still quite a few who don’t accept them, so it can be hard to find merchants that will take them. That being said, the mentionedabove were some popular retail stores that you probably didn’t know were accepting bitcoin payments.
