A Crypto investment contract is essentially a virtual agreement that is stored as a software code on the Bitcoin blockchain and it is automatically executed without the intervention of a third party. Such contracts have also found applications in the industrial as well as commercial segments where parties dealing in business use these as a vital part of the agreements. Is it not a bit confusing to understand? If that is what you feel, keep an eye on the below article to get into the deeper folds of the smart contracts soon. 

What is a smart contract?

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription