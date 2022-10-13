ACrypto investmentcontract is essentially a virtual agreement that is stored as a software code on the Bitcoin blockchain and it is automatically executed without the intervention of a third party. Such contracts have also found applications in the industrial as well as commercial segments where parties dealing in business use these as a vital part of the agreements. Is it not a bit confusing to understand? If that is what you feel, keep an eye on the below article to get into the deeper folds of the smart contracts soon.
What is a smart contract?
The term smart contract was first used by Nick Szabo in 1994 to describe a framework in which a digital protocol will be so designed that it will automate the verification and execution of an agreement without external intervention. In simple terms, smart contracts are software programs or codes that are stored on the blockchain. Each smart contract has its own set of criteria and when the conditions of the pre-decided criteria are met, it leads to the automatic execution of the program without having to wait for further approval or action thus, making it a time-saving tool. Since the program is activated only when all the pre-decided conditions are met, the members involved in the smart contract know the exact outcome of the contract.
Smart contracts can also be effectively used in an operational flowchart as a particular action in one of the steps can trigger the next sequence of operations in the workflow automatically. Once the nodes in the blockchain verify the smart contract, it is executed and its results can be seen only by those parties who have access to the smart contract. It has multiple usages including releasing of funds at regular intervals. For example, a tenant can create a smart card through which a specified sum of the asset will be transferred to their landlord at a fixed date without the need for a reminder or external interference.
What is a Bitcoin smart contract?
The creator of this agreement specifies a few stipulations that form the basis for the execution of the code. The smart contract involves a specific number of parties who agree to the mentioned stipulations.
However, if you want to use Bitcoin smart contracts, you must first open an account with a reliable crypto exchange or trading app like https://bitcoinxapp.com/ that can help you take informed decisions towards a profitable journey into the crypto arena.
How does Bitcoin smart contract function?
The Bitcoin blockchain uses an effective and powerful scripting language. Script that enables users to use smart contracts on its blockchain is the vital part of the entire contract system. A certain number of coins are locked into a smart contract through Bitcoin transactions. The owner of the smart contract then issues conditions that need to be met for the coins to be spent. The conditions that are specified for the spending of the coins in a smart contract are referred to as script Public Key or the locking script. The script that meets the stipulated conditions is termed as ScriptSig or ScriptWitness.
Once a smart contract is stored on the blockchain, like any other transaction data on the blockchain, it cannot be deleted or the codes in the smart contract software cannot be edited. It is one of the major reasons behind hackers’ prevention in entering the Bitcoin blockchain network at any instance.
Types of Bitcoin smart contracts
Pay-to-Public-Key-Hash(P2PKH)
In the P2PKH smart contract, the receiver of the coins generates both the public and the private keys. The public key is the address at which the coins are sent by the sender. Once the receiver gets the coins, he accesses them through the private key.
Time locked
In this type of smart contract, a time limit can be specified up to which the spending of the coins in the smart contract is allowed. The time-locked smart contracts can also be used to create more complex time-specific smart contracts such as hashed time-locked smart contracts. For this, more advanced type of contract, the receiver of the coins is required to provide cryptographic proof within a stipulated time frame. Failure to do so leads to the coins being returned to the sender.
Multisignature
This contract requires multiple parties to be included in the contract. The advantage of this is that if a party misplaces their private key, the coins can still be accessed by the keys of the other contract partners.
Conclusion
Bitcoin smart contracts are yet another innovative tool that has facilitated a faster and more efficient transfer of funds over the blockchain making them a widely used tool for Bitcoin users.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.