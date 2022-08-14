Should you put money into Bitcoin? Investors have always taken different sides on this question. Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen before, so why is this time so bad? The digital token has had nothing but bad luck in the year 2022. It's in a sea of red because it's in a "death spiral" and has dropped a shocking 55% this year. There have been some surprising developments in the Bitcoin Taproot domain. There were nations that introduced the regulation in cryptos. Some embraced it, while there was a steep fall in the value of Bitcoin. All these phenomena make the market change quite frequently. As a wise investor, you should be aware of the new changes to make the right decision. 

Binance quickly followed Celsius's lead. Now, they don't understand. There is another term that you will come across, the Death Cross. This occurs when an asset's 50-day moving average (MA) price falls below its 200-day moving average (MA). It shows that there has been a lot of selling pressure recently, which makes the short-term average price go down below the long-term average price. So much for cryptos to compete with banks and give investors control over their money.

