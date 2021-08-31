When you welcome a new furry member into your family, you must know how to take care of its needs. You need to look for the best food that will work for the health of your dog and prepare a place to stay. Not only that, but you also need to ensure its cleanliness. Salmon Oil by Vital Pet Life does the job of maintaining your dogs' shiny hair because of its Omega 3 fatty acid content. What are the other ways to show tender love and care for your dog’s hair? Learn from these helpful tips:
Finding the Right Kind of Hair Brush is a Must
You may ask your vet the best type of hairbrush for your dog, but as long as you know your dog's coat, it is easier to choose the brush to use and know how often you need to groom.
Rubber brush: For short-coated dogs such as beagles or French Bulldog, frequently combing the hair is not necessary, but you still need to lessen or remove their loose hair. You can also use a grooming glove to let them think you are more petting than brushing.
Slicker brush: Border or Scottish Terrier are dog types with short, wiry breeds and a slicker brush is just what they need. Work on the coat to tease out mats first. You can follow this with a metal comb to loosen any dead hair found in the undercoat.
Pin brush: If your dogs have long hair like Afghan Hound or Bergamasco, it is ideal for brushing them on a weekly basis or even more if you see any tangles. You may use a pin brush as it does not cause your dog any pain while this removes hair. Use this brush to loosen any mats.
Remember to Be Gentle When Brushing Your Dog's Hair
Although you know the right type of hairbrush to use, if you do not know how to properly comb your dog's precious coats, you will not be able to achieve your goal of taking care of it.
The right stroke is to brush the hair in a downward and outward manner - and it should be directed away from your dog's skin. Know which way the hair grows, and that is where you should be combing.
Never pull the coat as you do not want to hurt your dog by damaging the skin. Never rush in untangling knots and spend this time to bond more with your dog by communicating while combing.
As you would do with anybody you care about, do not use force when untangling and removing mats, as forcing them can be painful to the dog's skin. You can apply mat spray or cut them by using scissors. Always remember to be gentle to not injure the skin.
When All Else Fails, Trust the Experts
When you think you are unable to remove maps or any dead hair, it is wiser and more convenient to bring your dog to your chosen dog groomer. The experts when it comes to grooming your dog do not only have the proper skills to do this; they are also expected to have the right equipment. These pros are trained to handle your pets in a loving and relaxing manner so that even those dogs that do not like bathing will enjoy this pleasant treat.
Brushing your dog's hair is part of a healthy grooming practice that can help maintain the joy in the eyes of your dog. Whether this is something you can comfortably do or what you entrust the groomers to do - it's all for the goodness of your furry friends!
Bathing your dogs would also make your life and your dog more manageable if you do this regularly, and you can also brush their hair easier. If you need help in grooming your pets, give us a call today and we will be glad to assist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.