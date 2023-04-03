2021 saw a heightened interest in virtual spaces. With a $10 billion investment, Facebook became the first company to explore and develop a metaverse, paving the way for other big corporations to follow. The metaverse has become a habitat for some of the major world Industries like Fashion, Banking, Real estate and what is of most interest to Gen Z; Gaming. Coinciding with the pandemic, metaverse gaming became quickly popular. According to Metaverse Market Statistics, 74% of American adults either are already on the Metaverse or are looking to join.
All you need to know about Metaverse Gaming
Metaverse gaming is developing ways to engage users in a realistic and immersive virtual space. Metaverse versions of games involve personalized avatars, exchange of NFTs and digital currency depending highly on a fast internet connection.
One of the defining features of the metaverse is its ability to create content and build personalized virtual realities. A very essential equipment for this process is the VR system. The Metaverse Market Statistics also found out that VR users have doubled between 2018 and 2022.
Unlike initial VR systems that allowed only an individual experience, the metaverse VR systems connect users with other VR gamers within the virtual space, providing a more social experience. Furthermore, these virtual spaces also allow massive-scale competition between users.
Play-to-earn Games in the Metaverse
Play-to-earn games, also known as P2E games are metaverse platforms that allow users to earn by playing relatively newer games in the metaverse. These games employ blockchain technologies that allow digital trading with cryptocurrencies or NFTs.
Cryptocurrency is a form of digital cash that uses cryptography to fixate, confirm and facilitate digital transactions. There are options for in-game purchases through digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Users can earn rewards by completing game tasks and exchange them for real money or trade them items within the game. Crypto games reward you with real money to provide you with an incentive to keep playing.
Blockchain technology aids crypto gamers by tracking and safeguarding rewards within the games for users to keep engaging in a competitive environment.
Some features of the Blockchain technology that have yielded to its popularity are:
Safe and secure payments
Transparent transactions
Low transaction cost
Easy to use
Verified payments
Easy access to trading
Earning rewards
Creating customized gaming profiles
What you need to play your first Metaverse Game
Fast Internet Connection
A Fast internet connection is the first and most important requirement to start playing a crypto game. Crypto games involve constant buffering, streaming, transactions and VR. To keep up with the mass-competition gaming zone, it is essential that your internet speed is reliable. Cox internet provides suitable and reliable internet packages for professional gamers. It guarantees fast and continuous surfing, which equips users to indulge in uninterrupted gaming.
A VR Headset
VR headsets are required for an immersive virtual experience for gamers. These headsets allow a 360 view and make your gaming experience more realistic. Although VR headsets can be expensive, they are a good investment once you start playing regularly.
PC or Mobile Phone
Having a PC or mobile phone is a major requirement for digital gaming, as you will require one to connect your headset or VR system with.
Crypto Wallet
In order to make digital transactions, claim rewards and exchange cryptocurrency, you will require a blockchain wallet that supports digital currency.
Your Go-to Metaverse Gaming options
In order to give you a heads up, here is a list of the most popular Metaverse games for you:
Axie-Infinity
Axie-infinity is a game inspired by Pokemon. The game allows you to collect, farm and trade a fantasy creature called the axies. Once the axies mate, depending on whom they mate with, acquire the characteristics of their parent axies.
These creatures can then hunt for treasure, fight off enemies and earn rewards. Each axies has a combination of 500 body parts that you can be customize and trade in order to attain more powers. You can also buy land or houses for your axies and valuables within the game are based on blockchain technology that can be traded.
Decentraland
A real-estate inspired gaming world where users can own pieces of land rent them out or buy and sell to earn profits through cryptocurrency. Avatars represent you in decetraland whom you can dress according to your taste by buying costumes and wearable items from the marketplace.
In Decentraland, you can also earn money by arranging social events like Art shows, fashion walks, concerts and allow other users to purchase tickets for your events. The cryptocurrency used in decentraland is MANA and the most popular digital wallet is MetaMask.
Sandbox
Sandbox is another crowdsourced gaming world where block-like avatars create and own whatever they create through a 3D modelling tool known as VoxEdit. Users can create mundane objects like plants, tools, cars that they are able to own. These objects can be traded in the marketplace for profit. The third activity is creating games. Through a 3D game, users can make their own games without using any coding tools.
My Neighbour Alice
My Neighbour Alice is a virtual farming game where you can own and farm on pieces of land to breed livestock and crops. The game is a lot like farmville. You can do activities like cultivating a beehive and then selling honey in the market. Items like plants, clothes seeds etc. are the NFTs in the game that you can buy and sell to grow your production.
Krystopia
Krystopia is an escape-room-style game where you represent the character of Captain Nova Dune who is a space explorer. Captain Dune lands on planet Krystopia where an emergency is sensed. Here he is expected to solve the mysterious problem of this Alien planet alongside his alien pet called Skrii.
If you have reached this part of the post, there is a good chance that you will indulge yourself in one of these metaverse games. Make sure to keep your device charged and an internet connection unshakable. Wishing you all the luck!
