Putting a roof over your deck will add protection and coziness to this part of the house. Before the installation, you should find out as much info as you can about such roofs, their design, cost, and more.

We’ve decided to put all the information you need about installing a roof over a deck in a format of short and easy-to-understand answers to the most asked questions.

What is a roof over a deck called?

Gable roof is a common name for a deck roof. It’s the most popular type; it has slopes on the sides for water and snow to come off to the ground and not your deck. As a result, you get a triangular shape of such a roof. There are lots of types that have numbers like 6/12 in their names. This means that the construction elevates 6 feet over 12 feet of the size.

Such roofs are suitable for all kinds of houses by design and size.

Can I put a roof over my deck?

Sure, you can install a roof over your deck to protect it. The cover is better to build along with the deck; it’s easier to do everything at once. However, if the deck is already finished, it shouldn’t be a problem to put a roof over it later using special supportive elements.

How much does it cost to build a roof over a deck?

According to Home Advisor, such a roof can cost you from $3,000 to $10,000. The final costs depend on the size of your deck, the needed coverage, and the materials you choose to use for the roof.

Are roof decks worth it?

If you have a flat roof and want to build a deck there, go for it! Usually, such constructions return around 150% of your spendings (which is $25,000 and more). It’s costly, but the use of such a deck is pure delight. If you plan the investment and choose durable materials, it will serve you for years.

What can I use to cover my deck?

Here are some of the best materials to use for deck coverage:

  • Awning.
    There are two types of the material: fixed and retractable. If you need a permanent cover, the first one is the most suitable. But if you want more flexibility, a retractable awning will provide both great coverage and easy operation.

  • Pavilion.
    There are also two types of such coverage: permanent and portable. Both are great and will add shade to the deck or cover it from rain and snow.

  • Pergola.
    This is a permanent option that is suitable for homes and decks of classic design. You can cover it with a fabric or other material for further protection. The option is the best for smaller decks.

  • Roof extension.
    The most durable, yet the most costly choice. It enhances the design of your home and makes it wholesome. Besides, the durability and protection you will get from such an investment are worth the money.

What is the best option for roof decking?

There are several amazing materials to choose from. OSB, plywood, and concrete are used, and all of them are great for their purpose. However, Oriented Strand Board (OSB) is the most often used material for roof decking. Back in 2006, around 60% of all households used OSB for decks. The material provides superior moisture resistance due to the resin used for bonding wood strands. It’s also a budget-friendly option compared to plywood and other materials.

