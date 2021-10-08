Minority business owners go through the same challenges as other entrepreneurs who are trying to develop a sound business plan, understand the market and competition, and create products and services that the customers need. But there are additional complexities, challenges, and opportunities ahead for many minority business owners.
If we explore the challenges faced by immigrant and minority business owners and their opportunities, several issues are quite evident. They encounter racism a lot; they find it difficult to secure funds and a lack of social capital to draw. However, there is still hope with fintech lenders, such as Camino Financial, that offer ITIN loans, without the need for social security numbers and other tough requirements.
Here are 3 Major Discriminations Encountered by the Minority Business Owners
Minority business owners are sometimes not opportune like privileged-owned businesses. They face rejections most times, and it affects their capabilities. Below are the three major ones that mostly affects them:
Racial Discrimination Dilemma
Racism discrimination has been cited as one of the real problems the minority business owners face. According to the study report by the U.S. Census data, the racial gap in business ownership cost the country an income loss of about $300 billion and over nine million lost jobs. According to the issues raised by the Kellogg report, it says that people of color do not have much access to business and management skills that are helpful when running their own company.
They also do not have that much access to capital, collateral, and lower credit scores. This means that their interest rates are charged at a higher scale, and they may also be denied more frequently when applying for loans. While the blacks and Hispanics/Latinos start businesses at the same rate as the white entrepreneurs, there’s a big difference in profitability, size, and early survival rates.
Financing Discrimination
Another significant discrepancy is the gap in business financing for the minority business owner. Data from the U.S. Commerce Department’s Minority Business Development Agency shows the minority-owned businesses' significant financing gaps. It says that;
Minority-owned businesses are less likely than privilege-owned businesses to secure funds, especially for businesses with less than $500,000 in gross receipts.
Loans for minority-owned businesses are smaller than the ones for privilege-owned businesses. For the privilege-owned businesses with more than $500,000 in their annual gross revenue, the average loan amount is $300,000. While for the minority-owned businesses, theirs is $149,000.
The interest rates for minority-owned businesses are often higher.
The reason why the lending difference between the two exists are usually given among the following:
Lower Net Worth: The overall wealth level for the minority-owned businesses is 10-15 times lower than for the privileged-owned businesses. The privileged business owners end up starting their businesses with more working capital.
Lack of Collateral: Applicants with less capital do not get any loans from the bank. Their lower net worth means less homeownership and fewer high-value possessions that could be sold if a loan defaults. If the two are put together, it means that the banks will only issue smaller loans that need to be paid back quickly, stalling long-term growth.
Poor Location: Minority-owned businesses that find themselves in areas that have not traditionally supported new entities are less likely to be funded. Once more, this is where ITIN loans come into view since the lender understands this limitation and many more.
Little or No Credit History: A key indicator for banks when considering loan applications is Credit. A lower credit score for a minority business owner means that it will be hard getting optimal loan conditions.
Lack of Social Capital
Although the lack of access to monetary capital is one barrier facing minority business owners, another is the lack of social capital. There are powerful networks of advisors like peers, colleagues, and other business owners that are essential for entrepreneurs who want to market, seek advice, and lean on others.
Opportunities for Minority Business Owners
Although minority business owners face real challenges that privileged business owners do not, resources and opportunities are available for them. Here are few resources designed for them:
The U.S Small Business Administration (SBA) provides funding opportunities for minority-owned businesses and helpful tools to guide your business at each stage of its development.
The Minority Business Development Agency awards prizes like an average of $300,000 for renewable project grants.
Conclusion
Despite the challenges that the minority business owners face, they still have some federal resources that have been established for their growth. They also need to request ITIN loans to help increase their capital. For them to enjoy the same privilege as their other counterparts, all they have to do is tap into the resources available for them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.