Minority business owners go through the same challenges as other entrepreneurs who are trying to develop a sound business plan, understand the market and competition, and create products and services that the customers need. But there are additional complexities, challenges, and opportunities ahead for many minority business owners. 

If we explore the challenges faced by immigrant and minority business owners and their opportunities, several issues are quite evident. They encounter racism a lot; they find it difficult to secure funds and a lack of social capital to draw. However, there is still hope with fintech lenders, such as Camino Financial, that offer ITIN loans, without the need for social security numbers and other tough requirements. 

Here are 3 Major Discriminations Encountered by the Minority Business Owners

Minority business owners are sometimes not opportune like privileged-owned businesses. They face rejections most times, and it affects their capabilities. Below are the three major ones that mostly affects them:   

Racial Discrimination Dilemma

Racism discrimination has been cited as one of the real problems the minority business owners face. According to the study report by the U.S. Census data, the racial gap in business ownership cost the country an income loss of about $300 billion and over nine million lost jobs. According to the issues raised by the Kellogg report, it says that people of color do not have much access to business and management skills that are helpful when running their own company.

They also do not have that much access to capital, collateral, and lower credit scores. This means that their interest rates are charged at a higher scale, and they may also be denied more frequently when applying for loans. While the blacks and Hispanics/Latinos start businesses at the same rate as the white entrepreneurs, there’s a big difference in profitability, size, and early survival rates.    

Financing Discrimination

Another significant discrepancy is the gap in business financing for the minority business owner. Data from the U.S. Commerce Department’s Minority Business Development Agency shows the minority-owned businesses' significant financing gaps. It says that;

  • Minority-owned businesses are less likely than privilege-owned businesses to secure funds, especially for businesses with less than $500,000 in gross receipts.

  • Loans for minority-owned businesses are smaller than the ones for privilege-owned businesses. For the privilege-owned businesses with more than $500,000 in their annual gross revenue, the average loan amount is $300,000. While for the minority-owned businesses, theirs is $149,000.

  • The interest rates for minority-owned businesses are often higher.      

The reason why the lending difference between the two exists are usually given among the following:

  • Lower Net Worth: The overall wealth level for the minority-owned businesses is 10-15 times lower than for the privileged-owned businesses. The privileged business owners end up starting their businesses with more working capital. 

  • Lack of Collateral: Applicants with less capital do not get any loans from the bank. Their lower net worth means less homeownership and fewer high-value possessions that could be sold if a loan defaults. If the two are put together, it means that the banks will only issue smaller loans that need to be paid back quickly, stalling long-term growth. 

  • Poor Location: Minority-owned businesses that find themselves in areas that have not traditionally supported new entities are less likely to be funded. Once more, this is where ITIN loans come into view since the lender understands this limitation and many more.

  • Little or No Credit History: A key indicator for banks when considering loan applications is Credit. A lower credit score for a minority business owner means that it will be hard getting optimal loan conditions. 

Lack of Social Capital

Although the lack of access to monetary capital is one barrier facing minority business owners, another is the lack of social capital. There are powerful networks of advisors like peers, colleagues, and other business owners that are essential for entrepreneurs who want to market, seek advice, and lean on others. 

Opportunities for Minority Business Owners 

Although minority business owners face real challenges that privileged business owners do not, resources and opportunities are available for them. Here are few resources designed for them:

  • The U.S Small Business Administration (SBA) provides funding opportunities for minority-owned businesses and helpful tools to guide your business at each stage of its development.

  • The Minority Business Development Agency awards prizes like an average of $300,000 for renewable project grants.

Conclusion

Despite the challenges that the minority business owners face, they still have some federal resources that have been established for their growth. They also need to request ITIN loans to help increase their capital. For them to enjoy the same privilege as their other counterparts, all they have to do is tap into the resources available for them.

 

