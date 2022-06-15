Got a small farm? Interested in starting from the bottom to make it to the top? Whether you have already started a farming business or you are just considering it, a small business implies keeping a tight budget.
The point is to make money in the season, so you can survive off season – plus, you should have enough in your savings account for bad years too, when profits go to a minimum.
When it comes to finances, it pays off considering all sorts of small details – saving a bit here and a bit there will add up in the long run.
All in all, here are a few tips to help you get a good start in your farming business, but also to help you understand the financial aspect of the farming industry.
Set some priorities
There are lots of things that need doing on a farm. Some of them must be done today – some others can wait until tomorrow. It feels like a consistent shopping list that never reaches to an end.
Setting priorities is essential – many newbies make the common mistake of trying to do everything at once or finishing everything in one go, which is less likely to happen.
If your tractor breaks down before the harvesting time of the year, look for tractor loans straight away, rather than wait until you can save some money.
If a cow is pregnant and about to give birth, you must be there and provide assistance – perhaps call a vet if you are not sure what you are doing.
You get the point – failing to prioritize things will cause you to lose money by leading to all sorts of unfinished projects.
Budget if you can and take baby steps. If you have livestock, consider growing some hay, for example. Focus on a project until it is over, then move on – apart from emergencies, of course.
Data management is a must
Farming is often associated with physical labor, animals, getting your hands dirty, and stepping into all sorts of things every single day.
But this is the old school way to do it, back in the day when there was no technology – and even then, grandparents and great grandparents still had a way to manage data and information on paper.
Pen and paper will still work today, but digital management systems are more efficient because they do everything for you.
Indeed, you may have to learn a new thing and input some data, but the results are extraordinary – statistics, numbers, expenses, profits, you name it.
This is not necessarily a money investment but a time investment. You sacrifice a bit of time, but you will get back tons of it. It reviews everything, identifies trends, and tells you what affects your business.
Data management will also predict future expenses and profits. Bottom line, digital programs will allow you to see the bigger picture and make more appropriate adjustments.
Plan a pest management strategy
This aspect is often overlooked, yet pests are part of your life as a farmer. They affect crops, and each type of crop comes with its own weaknesses and potential dangers.
If you think it is easier to deal with animals, you are wrong – they are just like people and require even more care.
Now, pest control is about balance. Put some money into it, or you risk losing your crops. Put too much money into it, and you risk damaging your profits.
You need to balance things. Make sure you double-check application rates, but also the coverage requirements. Do not go cheap on it, but do not exaggerate either.
Lots of farmers aim to save money by skipping such procedures, only to end up losing overtime. Then, other farmers overbuy such materials.
To keep your expenses low, it might pay off sticking to generic products and substances, rather than big brand names.
Produce your own fertilizer
You can buy fertilizer from pretty much any store. If you think you can save money by skipping it, you are wrong. It is business – put money into it, and you will make much more later on.
You will need to buy fertilizer year after year, but how about a more cost-efficient option? How about ditching these costs and making your own?
Sure, not everyone may have this opportunity, but there are cheap ways to reuse things that you normally get rid of.
There are all sorts of agricultural byproducts around you, and each of them can be used to support your crops. For example, vegetable crops are ideal – stop getting rid of them, but turn them into fertilizer.
Grass clippings? Just as helpful. If you mow the lawn a lot, you can use the clippings as fertilizer. The same rule applies to livestock manure – all these things are free.
Buy everything on sale
You may not need some bags of sand or certain seeds for the next few months, but if you find them on sale today, go for it. It will save you money later on, as you will need them anyway.
You need to time your purchases accordingly if you want the best possible prices. Need some soil? Everything is cheap in the fall season, but prices skyrocket in the springtime.
The same rule applies to seeds and pretty much everything about farming – such things tend to be cheaper at the end of summer.
Make sure you stick to quality, though, just like you would in season. The only difference is you buy these things when they are cheap and store them yourself for when you need them.
Conclusion
As a short final conclusion, there are more ways to save money on your farming venture, but it is essential to understand where to draw the line.
You cannot just save money on everything, and you cannot go cheap on things because you will end up losing money in the long run.
Stick to quality, follow the procedures, and do not be afraid to make small investments that will pay off later.
