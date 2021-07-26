Image source- https://storyset.com/illustration/growth-analytics/bro
When influencers were first made aware that it is possible to buy organic Instagram followers from legit sources, the concept's popularity skyrocketed almost immediately. It became so widespread that many started doubting the authenticity of the act. Questions such as "is the practice illegal" started popping up in the minds of creators.
We are here to tell you that you can rest easy knowing that Facebook has not condemned the practice - at least not officially. However, you are not out of the woods just yet. Although not illegal, you are in borderline violation of Instagram policies when you buy followers from non- authentic sources. If you come under IG radar for suspicious activities, your account runs the risk of suspension or even permanent termination.
The Instagram algorithm has its mechanisms for detecting accounts with fake followers. Still, it cannot differentiate between organic and authentic paid followers, who are real people engaging with your posts regularly. Therefore, you will be better off having hundred genuine people following you, in contrast to possessing thousands of non-responsive ones.
What Are Fake Followers, Ghost Followers, And Bots?
When you purchase followers, you need to keep an eye out for services that provide the followers mentioned above.
As Instagram grew in popularity, it became a vital part of a business's marketing strategy. Famous brands, celebrities, or anyone that held a strong influence wanted more followers, and they did not care how they got them. Users had less to worry about, primarily because of Instagram's lenient stance towards buying followers from third-party vendors. Thus, it was a common occurrence to see popular accounts with fake followers in massive numbers.
But overtime Instagram realized that this practice was denting the credibility of Instagram as a social platform and thus began dropping the hammer on profiles with non-responsive followers.
Now you have to make sure that you are not caught with these types of followers.
Bot followers: many companies create bots accounts to provide their services. These accounts, more often than not, will have little to no following. You have to understand that these robots. They have no engagement value as they are not interested in your pictures, videos, products, or services. Bots are used to drop spam comments and likes on your content or posts of a real user.
Ghost followers: Ghost followers are accounts initially created to provide fake engagement. They actively interact at the start, but they go silent after some time, hence named 'Ghosts.' Ghost account is inactive, with no following of their own. They remain and add clout to your followers count, but if you want quality engagement - I'm sorry, it's a hard pass.
Fake followers: fake followers are just like ghost accounts. They exist to add numbers to your accounts following. Just as the name suggests, these followers are fake. Unlike real people, they cannot provide any engagement to your brand and content.
These three types of followers are fundamentally different but share similarities in some areas. For starters, they merge with your existing following when you purchase followers. The people that create and handle these shady accounts have no interest in your posts; they go silent. Eventually, they won't like, comment, or share your content with their connections. They have just one job: to trick IG algorithm and platform users into believing that your account is credible.
If you stayed with us until this point, then we are sure to have done an excellent job convincing you not to buy followers. But not all service vendors provide fake accounts. We have trustworthy websites like growrealfollowers.com from where you buy organic followers that will get you a following from real people interested in your content and brand.
How Can You Get Instagram Followers?
Now that we established that buying fake YouTube subscribers is never a good idea. Let us look at some alternatives that you can use to attract real people to your account without taking on unnecessary risks.
Run Instagram Ads
First up on a list is Instagram ads which you can use to get real followers. You have video ads, photo ads, carousel ads, story ads, and much more at your disposal. But you have to narrow down on the ones that work best for your brand objectives. Since Facebook owns Instagram, you can run Instagram ads from the Facebook ads manager.
To make the best of Instagram ads, you have to know your target audience's age, gender, location, connection, behaviour, language, and interests. When you provide this information during targeting, you help Facebook show your ad to relevant individuals.
Cross-Promotion
I am sure you have a digital presence on platforms other than Instagram. Users that engage with you on different social network sites don't necessarily follow you on Instagram. It's time to make sure that they do.
If you get substantial traffic to your website, have an email list, or have a respectable following on social networks like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. Then these people are ideal candidates for promoting your account. You have a higher chance of converting them into your followers because they already like the content you created and the products you sell.
You can promote your Instagram account by sending emails to your email list and creating relevant content for your website and social media audience.
Pro tip: Different content have specific platforms that they shine on. It would be best to make sure that your viewers are not subjected to the same image or video in multiple places.
Seek Assistance from a Legit Instagram Growth Services
Suppose you have the money that you are just itching to invest in new followers. Then you are in luck. There is a way to get more followers through something called engagement marketing. Here, you hire agencies to visit the profiles of your potential followers and start engaging with their posts. The goal is to make them aware of your existence and prompt them to visit your account.
It would be helpful for you to know that results are not immediate - this is one major drawback of engagement marketing. Brand and influencers tend to avoid this approach because they don't fancy the idea of waiting a long time for something to happen.
Collaborate With Influencers
Instagram, just like any other popular social network platform, thrives on quality interaction between creators and their audience. Your IG account will be at a stand-still with low engagement unless you expose yourself to more users. Influencer marketing is the best tool you have to make that happen.
Influencer marketing is a practice where Individuals and brands get in touch with fellow Instagrammers who possesses an impressive following of targeted users. The idea is to get these popular Influencers to create and post content on the brands/Individuals' behalf. The influencers receive monetary compensation, are given free products, or are granted access to a brand's services.
People who follow the influencer are more likely to trust a brand's product and engage with their content when they see their favourite individuals endorsing it. This is the reason why influencer marketing is adequate to gain followers.
To Sum Up
Instagram has earned its place as one of the most popular social media platforms to date. The popularity trend will only go one way - upward. The fear of failure of getting left behind can drive you to buy legit followers. But don't be too quick to jump the gun. The repercussions far outweigh the benefits. It is simply not worth the effort to get more followers if, in the end, you receive fake accounts, spam comments, lower engagement, and the constant threat of your IG handle getting suspended or banned.
However, you can trust growrealsubscribers.com as thousands before you already did. They have growth experts who keep themselves updated with changing policies and use safe methods to get more followers.
We hope our article has helped you gain valuable insights on the topic.
Please do share it with others.
