When selecting houses to buy, we come across numerous options. We are shown the best of the best and the worst of the worst. We look at all of them and examine their qualities. The whole process may be easy when you don't have to worry about the budget.
But what are the choices when you want to opt for a house that is affordable and has all the qualities of a perfect house? Well, the choice is always yours because it all depends on your likings.
What if you don't want to buy a condo or an apartment? What if you are a little stressed about the budget, but want to live in a house? The answers are Townhouses!
Townhouse vs. House
When a person hears about a townhouse, he doesn't get the full perspective of it. To clear your confusion, let me state the difference between a townhouse and a house in basic words.
A house is a place with disjoint walls with a lawn, a garage, and a yard. On the other hand, a townhouse is a place that has walls shared by more houses in a row. The entrance of each house is individual, but all of them share common walls.
Yes, it can be tricky to live in, but the benefits might also surprise you. To find out, you need to stay with us till the end, and maybe all your confusion will vanish like it never existed!
Benefits Of Buying A Townhouse
Buying a townhouse can be a fantastic experience for some people as it completely matches their nature and requirements. You have to admit, all the elements in the universe have their own benefits and disadvantages. It depends on your decision and the thinking which you like the most. Talking about the benefits, why not take a look at them while you go:
Easy On The Pocket
This can be the most primitive reason that most people opt to live in a townhouse. As townhouses do not have individual spaces on the parallel sides of the house, the space that is saved by this is the reason that the cost of the house is less. What's better than getting a whole house with fewer expenses?
Freedom Of Creativity
What's the worst thing about buying houses? You can't modify it according to your taste if you are buying a built one house.
Townhouses are just the thing for you if you want to embellish your house with your creativity. You can add anything on the inside as well as outside. What more could one want?
Effortless Maintenance
You might think that it is not satisfying that you do not have extra space on the sides but try to look on the bright side. It provides you effortless maintenance. With all the hard work you put in to clear snow and cut the grass, you can spend that time with your beloved ones. What a reason to be jolly!
Say Goodbye To Loneliness!
Going in the middle of nowhere, with no person to talk to, and no human interaction, you often get lonely acting like a lone wolf. Yes, it may be peaceful, but for how long? The silence emerges like a vast void inside your heart, and you ache for care.
The positive thing is that the people living in townhouses don't have to worry about that.
Division Of Labor
What's the worst part about living in other houses? You have to do all the work. From house maintenance, cleaning the garage, and mowing the lawn, to shoveling snow and repairing pavements, (don't switch the idea directly )you can divide the work with your neighbor, and after that, you can sit back and relax. Who would've thought life would be this easy?
Local Facilities
Another thing that attracts people is that the local facilities available when buying a townhouse are ten times greater than a house that is in another place. You can get all the attention you need.
A Sense Of Security
The best part is that townhouses are considerably more secure than other houses. You can easily leave the house to the kids while you're gone. Your neighbors will definitely have your back, and you can always rely on them with their beautiful neighborly companionship. Sweet, isn't it?
You can increase your sense of security even further by shopping for townhouse insurance on Surex. They analyze quotes from dozens of companies to help you find the absolute best deal.
What Makes Townhouse Living Difficult?
I'm not saying that living in a townhouse is the best thing to do. This, too, has some drawbacks. Although they are not as prominent, they still matter. How?
Here's how:
Noisy Nosy Neighbors
All that neighborly friendship comes along with the trauma of excess noise. When you try to sleep, the noise will keep you awake for hours. If the neighbors have a baby and you are enjoying your dinner, the baby will all of a sudden start to cry, and your moment will be lost.
Where Is My Privacy?
This is a question that you would be asking again and again from yourself. Where is my privacy? When will I have it?
Unfortunately, you'll have to say goodbye to that. Although it can be managed, be ready to welcome some unwanted guests.
HOA Fees Defeat the Purpose of Buying a Townhouse
The HomeOwners Association fee is a monthly townhouse maintenance fee that you have to pay for house maintenance. This will defeat the purpose of buying a cheaper house.
Still confused?
A little advice for you: Always choose the house on which your heart and mind are in sync. If both agree on a point, know that it is the best for you. If your heart agrees on buying a townhouse, then you should buy one at once. Owning a house is a beautiful feeling, no matter how big or how small it is. So, where does your heart belong?
