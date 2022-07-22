Image source: shutterstock
One of the most important components of running your care home is the way in which you reach your residents and their families, and how they engage with you.
This is why it’s essential that your care home marketing is continuously developing, and striving to deliver increased leads and move-ins, and a more optimal level of resident engagement.
However, this can add to your marketing costs, and you might be wondering how you can be more cost-efficient with how you market your care home.
The answer – call tracking software.
With expert call tracking software – such as from Mediahawk, for example – you’ll have everything you need to market your care home better, in a more cost-efficient manner.
Read on, to learn how this is done.
What is call tracking?
Call tracking software helps you track every phone call that residents make to your care home, as well as provide in-depth analysis of various aspects of each call.
The software comes with detailed metrics that can help you establish important data on resident calls, including the length and location of the call, as well as having the call recorded.
More than that, call tracking can also deliver highly beneficial reports and insights on every call, which can help you trace the entire journey every resident takes when interacting with your care home.
This can help you create journey maps, to show how every prospect is engaging with your care home across every touchpoint in each of your marketing channels.
With this essential data, you’ll have a clearer idea of how your potential residents are engaging with your marketing campaigns, and thus, where you can refine your marketing to boost cost-efficiency.
More cost-efficient care home marketing
There are many ways call tracking can help you create more cost-efficient care home marketing. these include:
More engaging content
Call tracking can help you create more engaging content for your marketing, which will help produce an improved return on investment (ROI).
Using the detailed insights and reports, you can create journey maps to show which of your touchpoints are generating the most leads and move-ins.
With this information, you can create more marketing campaigns that replicate the other successful ones. This will ensure you’re producing the marketing content your prospects want to interact with.
As a result, you’ll see an increase in your leads and move-ins, making every campaign investment worth the profitable returns it produces.
Better performance monitoring
Using your call tracking software, you’ll also have a more effective way of monitoring your marketing performance, which in turn, will help you make it more cost-efficient.
With call tracking data helping you see all the main areas of engagement across your marketing, you’ll see which campaigns are successfully driving interactions, and which aren’t.
In response, you’ll be able to direct more of your marketing budget towards furthering your most engaging campaigns, or developing new ones that replicate their successful aspects. Also, you can cut your funding for campaigns that aren’t performing well.
This will help you have a more profitable marketing budget split, where all of your investments are going towards campaigns that will generate move-ins, and not going towards unsuccessful strategies.
Identify your most valuable leads
Call tracking can help you identify your most valuable leads, and this is essential for driving more cost-efficient marketing.
Considering you want to increase lead generation and move-ins, the more targeted your strategies are at valuable residents, the more effectively you’ll achieve this.
With reports and insights from call tracking, you’ll be able to view the journeys of every prospective resident and see those who are most valuable – i.e., showing more interest, or funnelling quickly through the touchpoints.
This can help you see where your most valuable residents are coming from, and what is driving their engagement.
Then, you can ensure you magnify these successful aspects for your marketing, to convert these valuable prospects to a move-in, as well as entice even more to follow suit.
An increase in leads and move-ins means better ROI for your marketing.
--
With expert call tracking software, you’ll have everything you need to boost your care home marketing, and run it much more cost-efficiently.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.