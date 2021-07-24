If you’re looking for a roadmap to help you pay off debt, you may want to consider the debt snowball method. The debt snowball payoff strategy gives you a plan to eliminate debt once and for all.
In this article, we’ll discuss what the debt snowball is, steps to follow for the debt snowball method, and whether it’s the right debt repayment tactic for you.
What is the debt snowball plan?
The debt snowball method is a debt payoff method that focuses on eliminating your smallest debts first. You’ll still pay the minimum amounts on all your balances to avoid dinging your credit score or amassing late fees. But any extra cash will go toward your debt with the smallest balance. Once that’s paid off, you’ll focus on paying off the second-smallest debt. The idea is that by slowly eliminating these debts one by one, you’ll build momentum like a snowball rolling down a hill.
5 debt snowball steps
There are the 5 main steps of the debt snowball method. The unofficial first step is establishing an emergency savings fund (usually three to six months of living expenses), so you have enough cash on hand to cover the unexpected—without having to take on more debt while you’re paying off what already exists.
List your debts: Make a complete list of every single one of your debts. You’ll want to include the name, balance amount, and the minimum monthly payment. (You can include APR too, just in case you decide to change your strategy down the line.)
Sort them smallest to largest: Next, sort out your debts in order of smallest to largest balances. This is the repayment order you’ll follow for the snowball.
Put extra toward the smallest debt: You’ll pay the minimum monthly payments on your debts but extra money will go directly toward paying down the smallest one. Once that debt is paid off in full, it’s time to throw yourself a mini victory party.
Next, focus on the second smallest debt: Once you’re done patting yourself on the back, you’ll get back to work and focus on putting extra money toward your second-smallest debt.
Stick with it: You’ll keep going down the line in order of smallest to largest balances. Seeing your debts get knocked out one at a time can help inspire you to keep fighting the good debt fight.
Can extra payments help my debt snowball plan?
Yes, the more cash you can put toward your debt, the faster you’ll be able to pay off your balances and become debt-free. Just make sure you’re allocating enough to pay your minimum balances and essential expenses (e.g. rent, food) before you put extra toward the smallest debt. And don’t forget that emergency fund!
Is the debt snowball right for me?
If you need a little extra motivation to get going on your payoff journey, the debt snowball might be the right fit for you. Other debt strategies, like the debt avalanche method, can be more effective in saving money overall. For example, the debt avalanche strategy prioritizes debts in order from highest APR to lowest, so you save on interest in the long run. But the debt snowball method is the best for gaining confidence to conquer your debts.
Are there any drawbacks to the debt snowball method?
Because the debt snowball method is focused on the smallest balance instead of the highest interest rate, you could be stuck with your most expensive debt until the end. Other methods could end up saving you more long-term.
The fact is: the debt snowball method can help you send your debt packing. And the more money you can save up to put toward your debt, the faster you’ll kiss your debt goodbye. Remember: the best time to get started is today. Good luck!
Stefanie Gordon
Stefanie began her career as a journalist, reporting on options, futures, and pension funds, and most recently worked as a writer and SEO content strategist at a digital marketing agency. In her free time, she enjoys teaching Pilates and spending time with her daughters and Siberian Husky.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.