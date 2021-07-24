If you’re looking for a roadmap to help you pay off debt, you may want to consider the debt snowball method. The debt snowball payoff strategy gives you a plan to eliminate debt once and for all.

In this article, we’ll discuss what the debt snowball is, steps to follow for the debt snowball method, and whether it’s the right debt repayment tactic for you. 

What is the debt snowball plan?

The debt snowball method is a debt payoff method that focuses on eliminating your smallest debts first. You’ll still pay the minimum amounts on all your balances to avoid dinging your credit score or amassing late fees. But any extra cash will go toward your debt with the smallest balance. Once that’s paid off, you’ll focus on paying off the second-smallest debt. The idea is that by slowly eliminating these debts one by one, you’ll build momentum like a snowball rolling down a hill. 

5 debt snowball steps

There are the 5 main steps of the debt snowball method. The unofficial first step is establishing an emergency savings fund (usually three to six months of living expenses), so you have enough cash on hand to cover the unexpected—without having to take on more debt while you’re paying off what already exists.

  1. List your debts: Make a complete list of every single one of your debts. You’ll want to include the name, balance amount, and the minimum monthly payment. (You can include APR too, just in case you decide to change your strategy down the line.)

  2. Sort them smallest to largest: Next, sort out your debts in order of smallest to largest balances. This is the repayment order you’ll follow for the snowball. 

  3. Put extra toward the smallest debt: You’ll pay the minimum monthly payments on your debts but extra money will go directly toward paying down the smallest one. Once that debt is paid off in full, it’s time to throw yourself a mini victory party.  

  4. Next, focus on the second smallest debt: Once you’re done patting yourself on the back, you’ll get back to work and focus on putting extra money toward your second-smallest debt. 

  5. Stick with it: You’ll keep going down the line in order of smallest to largest balances. Seeing your debts get knocked out one at a time can help inspire you to keep fighting the good debt fight. 

Can extra payments help my debt snowball plan?

Yes, the more cash you can put toward your debt, the faster you’ll be able to pay off your balances and become debt-free. Just make sure you’re allocating enough to pay your minimum balances and essential expenses (e.g. rent, food) before you put extra toward the smallest debt. And don’t forget that emergency fund!

Is the debt snowball right for me?

If you need a little extra motivation to get going on your payoff journey, the debt snowball might be the right fit for you. Other debt strategies, like the debt avalanche method, can be more effective in saving money overall. For example, the debt avalanche strategy prioritizes debts in order from highest APR to lowest, so you save on interest in the long run. But the debt snowball method is the best for gaining confidence to conquer your debts. 

Are there any drawbacks to the debt snowball method?

Because the debt snowball method is focused on the smallest balance instead of the highest interest rate, you could be stuck with your most expensive debt until the end. Other methods could end up saving you more long-term.

The fact is: the debt snowball method can help you send your debt packing. And the more money you can save up to put toward your debt, the faster you’ll kiss your debt goodbye. Remember: the best time to get started is today. Good luck! 

Stefanie Gordon

Stefanie began her career as a journalist, reporting on options, futures, and pension funds, and most recently worked as a writer and SEO content strategist at a digital marketing agency. In her free time, she enjoys teaching Pilates and spending time with her daughters and Siberian Husky.

