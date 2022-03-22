Can high-risk merchant accounts be trusted?

https://unsplash.com/photos/5fNmWej4tAA

 

Every online payment includes at least three parties – a buyer, a merchant, and some kind of mediator. Typically called a payment processor, this third party is responsible for facilitating the transfer of funds from the buyer’s credit card to the merchant’s account. 

Payment processors can sometimes decide not to handle transfers to certain businesses for their own reasons. It happens when a payment processor estimates that a merchant in question is likely to lose money on transactions due to fraud or chargebacks.

That’s what we call a high risk processing merchant account.

What constitutes a high-risk business?

https://unsplash.com/photos/nApaSgkzaxg

 

In this context, the risk is strictly financial. When talking about high-risk industries, we don’t refer to sectors with dangerous jobs or unstable markets. We’re referring to the businesses that could potentially end up owing payment processors money.

These businesses have a higher probability of customer dissatisfaction and fraud

Sometimes, this probability is high because the business sells products and services that cannot live up to the initial promise. That’s the case with the CBD industry, for example. Because the effects of CBD are highly individual for everyone, chargebacks are frequent. 

E-commerce businesses provide a different example. Even when they boast high customer satisfaction rates, these businesses are still highly vulnerable to fraud.  

The third type of business that is usually labeled high-risk is providers of subscription-based services. The reason for this is the so-called subscription fatigue, wherein a service user subscribes to a free trial and forgets to unsubscribe before it’s time to pay. 

What’s a payment processor’s role in this? 

Payment processors are compensated with agreed-upon fees for their role as mediators in online transactions. Every time funds get transferred from the buyer’s credit card to the merchant account – the merchant pays a certain percentage to the processor.

If, for any reason, the merchant doesn’t receive funds, the processor is left short, too.

In certain industries and types of businesses, this happens a lot. It’s not unusual for buyers of vape pens or CBD products to end up dissatisfied, as explained. In the adult industry, travel, and gambling, buyers often demand chargebacks, which is a massive loss for processors.

Most payment processors decide not to work with high-risk businesses to avoid losing money. This negative trend has triggered the rise of payment processors that specialize exclusively in high-risk merchant accounts across different industries and sectors

High-risk payment processors compensate for potential losses with higher transaction fees. However, for some businesses, this is the only way to receive money online. 

Can high-risk merchant accounts be trusted?

https://unsplash.com/photos/FlPc9_VocJ4

 

You can trust a vast majority of high-risk merchant accounts. These accounts are owned by successful businesses that cannot escape the risk of losing money to chargebacks or fraud. It’s either the reality of the industry they belong to or a side effect of e-commerce. 

Take wholesale e-commerce, for example. These businesses usually have a high volume of transactions, meaning that somebody buys a product from their online store every single second. Their risk of fraud and chargeback is purely statistical because they sell at a large scale. 

In many of these cases, the risk is contextual and cannot be avoided.

The same goes for the providers of subscription-based services. These businesses are usually not to blame for their high chargeback rates. The more users subscribe to their services, the larger the churn rate. However, it doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t trust these businesses.

A lot of them have high credit scores and are financially stable

What to do if you get labeled high-risk?

If payment processors mark your business as high-risk, there are still several things you can do to improve your status. Opening a merchant account as a high-risk business can take a while. It’s a bumpy road, too, with potential setbacks and further delays. 

If there’s nothing else you can do, you should take this time to improve your customer satisfaction and chargeback rates. You should also install payment fraud detection.

Start by reviewing your product description and billing policy. Your product details should be clear, and your pricing details should be transparent. If your business is subscription-based, start canceling inactive auto-renewing accounts. Also, work on improving your customer service. 

Not only will these steps help you regain your payment processor’s trust, but they will also help cut down your losses in the long run. Every satisfied customer is important, and every chargeback is an opportunity to learn more about lowering your risk for good. 

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription