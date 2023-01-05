The novel coronavirus has been linked with ample symptoms and specific severities that can differ from one person to another. Even the people who witnessed mild symptoms will take some time to like before again. People who notice severe symptoms must stay home, get bedridden, and get hospitalized for weeks if required and completely recover. The impacts of the increased inactivity usually compound the rehabilitation that gets done by this ailment. 

The vaccine is the best way to curb the impacts of the virus by enhancing immunity. There has been much noise about the same, where a section of people thought their freedom could have been curbed because of the vaccine mandates. According to a recent poll byMyBioSource, 48% of people in Alabama, 36% in Alaska, and 69% in Connecticut don't think their freedom will be compromised because of the vaccine. 

