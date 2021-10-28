Can you read deleted Whatsapp messages? This is a question many WhatsApp users wonder about. The answer is yes, but it's not easy. There are a few ways to do this, but the real question is, should you?

There are two major ways of tracing deleted WhatsApp messages after deleting them. They include;

  1. Whatsapp Chat Backup

Fortunately, WhatsApp has added a feature called backup, this helps to backup your messages and media files. By default WhatsApp automatically backs up your chat at the midnight by 2 A.M every day, you can set the backup to daily, weekly or monthly. However, the daily option is advised to ensure backup before the next backup occurs.

The following steps are recommended to restore deleted WhatsApp chats;

  • The other method listed under this is by uninstalling your WhatsApp by yourself, and then you install it from the play store if you’re using android or from your app store on your iPhone.

  • Agree with the terms and conditions and enter your mobile number along with your country code.

  • An option to restore your files will pop up. Click on the option and your WhatsApp will be restored

  1. Third-Party Apps

There are Third-Party Apps available on the google play store, which can only be downloaded on android . They allow you to recover WhatsApp messages after you or the sender has deleted them. The apps maintain a log of notifications that can be saved on the Notification register on androids.

A popular app named “What’sRemoved +” on the play store is used to read deleted WhatsApp chats, with over 6 million downloads, the app is available for Android users and not IOS users.

Procedures

  • Download the app on the Play store

  • Install it on your device

  • Select WhatsApp from the list of apps to read deleted messages

  • Whenever a person deletes a message sent to you, you receive a notification from the app

  • Open the notification and click “DETECTED” and then you go ahead to read the message.

There are several apps to read deleted messages; however, it comes with a great risk security risk. Please note, once you restart your device the notification log is cleared, making it difficult to receive deleted messages.

  1. Use spy apps

If you want to trace deleted WhatsApp messages, install spy apps on the device of whoever you might want to trace his/her messages to beforehand. People tend to delete messages they do not want other people to read or see.

Install spy apps on both smartphones, set them up to view the other person’s smartphone, when the other person deletes his/her messages, the messages are not deleted on your device, and it’s as simple as that. Even for her Instagram, if you have questions like is my wife cheating on me on Instagram?  And the likes, you can use spy apps to be sure.

Except you delete those messages on your device, and then you won’t be able to view the messages.

Thank you for reading!

