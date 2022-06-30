Can Yellow Horn Kratom Tea Treat Irregular Sleep-wake Syndrome?

Yellow Horn Kratom is a powerful herb and is effective if you want to relax or unwind. However, that doesn't mean it should be taken lightly – there are some things you should know about Kratom tea before making a purchase. While there are many ways that this plant can get used, it is most typically present in its dried form as a yellow horn.
So, in this article, learn about Yellow Horn Kratom and how it can remedy symptoms of irregular sleep-wake syndrome. If you want to try this solution, you can easily buy Yellow Horn Kratom at SloKratom.
https://slokratom.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Slo-Kratom-Yellow-Jongkong-Product-Image-320x320.png
Know About Yellow Horn Kratom.
Yellow Kratom, also known as Mitragyna Speciosa, originates from Southeast Asia. It is a strain of Kratom. It's a plant that contains the alkaloid mitragynine, which is structurally similar to the indole alkaloids found in medicinal plants. The leaves get used for their stimulant effects as an alternative to coffee and tea. Mitragynine is an effective painkiller and has been used as an analgesic. This form of strain alleviates pain, anxiety, and depression and deals with lack of sleep and feelings of nausea while giving the body more energy.
Image Source: www.pixabay.com
What Causes Irregular Sleep-Wake Syndrome?
Irregular sleep-wake syndrome (ISWS, also known as IWS) is a disorder that consists of prolonged episodes of insomnia and excessive, unrefreshing sleep. Approximately 15% of adolescents and adults have difficulty sleeping through the night, which can develop at any age.
The person with ISWS usually has an irregular sleeping pattern that causes them to stay awake for extended periods during the day. They will then get urged to sleep excessively at night and wake up without being refreshed or rested. They will typically describe these periods as feeling like they are walking in a fog. They usually feel tired, irritable, and grumpy during their periods of insomnia. They are likely to suffer from anxiety, depression, and mood swings when they cannot sleep at night due to their condition.
Causes of ISWS
The circadian rhythm of the brain is not very regular but somewhat unstable.
Our capacity to adjust to our environment is compromised.
Another cause is insufficient light due to a lack of exposure or artificial light (e.g., night shifts).
A genetic predisposition can get triggered by different factors such as heavy exercise, loud noises in the evening, and so on.
Lack of time spent outdoors at night helps with sleep and alertness during waking hours.
Can Yellow Horn Kratom Tea Treat Irregular Sleep-wake Syndrome?
Kratom is a plant indigenous to Thailand, Malaysia, and specific areas of Indonesia. The leaves of this plant are used in traditional medicine and are an ingredient in tea. The leaf of this plant contains alkaloids known as mitragynine and 7-hydroxy mitragynine. They have various benefits for relieving pain, improving sleep quality, and stimulating appetite. One of these Kratom strains is Yellow Horn Kratom.
This Kratom comes from Burma and Thailand. It is an alkaloid extract obtained from a tropical tree, Mitragyna speciosa. Its leaves produce a strain called "Kratom," which gets consumed for its stimulant effects and analgesic properties.
The most common method of consumption of Yellow Horn Kratom is drinking the fresh leaves, crushing them into a powder, or mixing them with hot water. However, it can also take capsule form by eating the capsules or making tea from the dried leaves; Kratom can also be dissolved into a beverage such as chai (a drink made from black tea) to make Yellow Horn Kratom Tea.
This tea may help to treat irregular sleep-wake problems. It is a disorder that causes sleepiness and insomnia symptoms, especially in the morning. For example, a person who suffers from this problem often has difficulty waking up or falling asleep.
This strain's effects on sleep can be described in three categories: general, stimulant, and sedative. A common way of consuming Kratom strains like Green Vein Kratom or Yellow Horn Kratom is via its leaves, which contain the highest amount of alkaloids; however, it can get ingested through any other part of the plant, such as stem bark or roots. Kratom produces effects similar to those produced by opioids, stimulating the central nervous system and causing drowsiness and amnesia (a state of memory impairment), but with a shorter duration than most opioids, including heroin, morphine, etc."
So, if you decide to try Kratom tea, please do so responsibly and consult a doctor before deciding whether this supplement would benefit you!
Final Thoughts
Yellow Horn Kratom is a natural herb that has been in use for centuries in Southeast Asia to treat various conditions. It is one of the most potent strains of kratom for headaches. Also, this herbal remedy effectively manages symptoms of lack of sleep, such as difficulty falling and staying asleep, daytime fatigue, and mood swings. Not only is this tea less expensive than pharmaceuticals, but it's also safe (and often more effective) than other drugs. So, if you're interested in trying out yellow horn Kratom tea for yourself, be sure to speak with your doctor first.
