In the past, asking Google to remove your personal information from search results was harder than it is now. Since Google is committed to filtering anything that doesn’t belong in its search results, it’s now possible to remove your personal formation from there and the search giant has effectively streamlined the procedure.
According to its official policy, any kind of information that presents “direct harm to people” can be removed and the company will assist you in doing so upon request. In the past, the scope of removal was mostly limited to information in relation to an individual’s financial security. Examples include:
Handwritten signatures
Credit card numbers
Bank account numbers
Medical records
Social security numbers
Ever since, Google has expanded its definition of what falls under the risky category, meaning that you can now request to have the following information removed from search:
Email addresses
Login credentials
Home addresses
Telephone number
Document scans
At the same time, certain limits apply to what qualifies as removable. For instance, the search giant won’t be as willing to revoke information of public nature – keep in mind that the core of its services revolve around presenting useful information to those in need of it.
Furthermore, note that Google only has the authority to remove your name and other personal information from Google search, but when it comes to the content that’s published on another website, the company’s hands are tied (since they don’t control that website). In case you want your info removed from there, you’re going to need to get in touch with its webmaster.
In 2018, GDPR was introduced to the Eurozone, effectively giving people a voice and the ability to decide what personal info any company or website may store, requiring that individual’s explicit consent. Moreover, that consent can be withdrawn at any time. As far as enforcing GDPR’s guidelines goes, the penalties can be quite strict, so most companies would much rather comply than pay a fine that can reach astronomical heights.
In Google’s case, however, things can get tricky since GDPR is very much specific to Europe. In 2019, a court ruled that GDPR only applies in the European regions and thus cannot be enforced globally. With that in mind, what are your options?
If you’re a European citizen, this is good news; your request is more than likely to be processed and honored in a timely manner. For all the rest, you can still fill out Google’s removal form that requires you to specify the direct URL where your personally identifiable information has been published without your consent and Google will investigate it and start the procedure if the removal request is justified.
Long story short, Google is more than willing to help you retain your privacy and remove your personally identifiable information as long as doing so is within the scope of its power. Since the process is structured, you will only need to fill out a form that specifies exactly what’s required on your end and guides you along the way.
If you are uncertain about how this process works, this comprehensive guide details all the steps you need to take in order to effectively remove your sensitive information from Google search.
