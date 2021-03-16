Cannabis is found naturally in different forms. It contains CBD, a chemical that affects the brain. It enhances brain function without making the person addicted or high. It also contains THC, which causes pain relief. THC and CBD can be extracted from the cannabis plant for therapeutic purposes by using distillation methods. Cannabis has multiple health benefits that every person should know. Let's take a look.

Causes chronic pain relief

CBD is a chemical present in the cannabis plant. Cannabidiol and cannabinoids have been proved to provide relief from chronic pain. This is why there has been a rapid increase in the use ofcannabis for therapeutic purposes across the globe.

Increases lung capacity

Smoking cannabis does not damage your lungs. Smoking cigarettes damages your lungs and can lead to different diseases such as emphysema and lung cancer. But smoking cannabis has no such effects on your lungs. In fact, it has been proven that smoking cannabis increases lung capacity, increasing its efficiency.

It helps to prevent diabetes and regulates blood sugar levels

The compounds and chemicals found in cannabis affect insulin, which is a hormone released by the pancreas. It works with insulin to regulate and stabilize blood sugar levels, lower blood pressure, and enhances blood circulation in the body thus, preventing diabetes.

It helps you lower your weight

Cannabis users are rarely overweight or obese. There is a good reason why and that’s because cannabis helps regulate blood sugar levels by regulating insulin release from the pancreas.

Fights against cancer

There is a significant amount of proof and evidence that shows CBD helps fight against cancer and prevent its onset. This is probably the biggest therapeutic benefit of using cannabis.

Elevates depression

Our societies are full of people with ongoing depression, most of which are unaware that they have such a condition. Depression is a common mental illness of most people today. The cannabinoid chemicals inside Cannabis help alleviate symptoms of depression and stabilize moods.

Treatment of autism

People with autism have a tough life. Cannabis can help make their life easier by elevating the symptoms of cannabis. The chemicals in cannabis calm the person and stabilize their moods. It helps control and decreases the frequency of the occurrence of mood swings.

Prevents seizures

There is enough evidence to prove that CBD helps control seizures and play an important role in helping patients with epilepsy.

Helpful for patients with glaucoma

Glaucoma is a condition in which the intraocular pressure is increased, putting tremendous pressure on your eyeball. This is painful and disturbing to the patient. Cannabis can help reduce pressure and provide pain relief to patients with glaucoma.

It helps people with anxiety

The proper dosage of cannabis can help alleviate anxiety and calm down its users.

Causes bone repair

The compounds in cannabis help heal bones and cause bone repair by aiding the healing process. It also strengthens the bone, which makes it harder for bones to break in the future.

Finally!

As seen above, cannabis has many health benefits. Many more than we would expect. Apart from the therapeutic purposes of cannabis mentioned above, there are many others including, it slows down the development of Alzheimer's disease, helps reduce the pain of arthritis, helps provide relief from multiple sclerosis, helps treat inflammatory bowel disease, and helps in the treatment of hepatitis C.

 

