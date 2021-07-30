Screen Shot 2021-07-30 at 12.28.50 AM.png

Contact:

Ben Jeffries

Student Minister

Capital City Christian Church

bjeffries@capitalcitychristian.org

CapCity Student Ministry, Capital City Christian Church’s student ministry, will be hosting a Back to School Bash on Sunday, August 8th, 2021. The party starts at 5:30pm at Capital City Christian Church.

Burgers and hot dogs, fresh off the grill, will be provided. All middle and high school students are invited to join in on the fun. In addition to food, CapCity Student Ministry will have a water dunk tank and inflatables on site for students to use.

Want even more fun? Guest speakers will make an appearance to speak to the students and offer some wisdom before students start back for the school year. After all of this, Capital City Christian Church will be hosting an ice cream party after the events end.

You will not want to miss out on the fun.

Click here to learn more about our student ministry:

https://capcity.info/capcity-students

About Capital City Christian Church:

Capital City Christian Church is a place where God builds "Christ-Driven, 24/7" Jesus followers. We follow Jesus by worshipping, connecting, growing, and serving together. We strive to reflect the love of Jesus by being a place of 100% truth & 100% grace.

Visit us at 15 Locust Drive, Frankfort, KY 40601, emailing us at hello@capitalcitychristian.org or calling us at (502) 695-1188.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription