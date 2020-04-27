If you are running a business, then you will most likely need to make payments over the phone. This may be to charge for a service, product, or take a deposit, for example. In general, there are two main ways to take a card payment; the first is using an individual’s card, which can be entered into a chip and pin machine, scanned, or processed through contactless payment. For all these methods, the payee must be with you to validate the payment. It is also possible to take a card payment from someone when they are not with you using virtual terminals, online payment, payment apps, and mobile wallets.
The Advantages of Having an Online Virtual Terminal Payment Option
Of these options, the most common is using a virtual terminal to process payments over the phone. A virtual terminal is a service offered by many different providers. Still, all have similarities, the first being that you will need a portal to log into with a username and password. Once you have logged in, you will be presented with a page on the portal that has several areas where you can add in the information necessary to take a payment from someone. With this, all filled in, you will be able to submit the transaction, and the virtual terminal provider will process it for a small handling fee. The money will be transferred from one bank to the other, and the details are stored in the database.
The main advantage of having a virtual terminal is that you can make secure payments without the customer being in the room with you, and this includes taking payments over the phone. This is a great selling point as a business and will increase the number of people that will be happy to buy your products and services due to the convenience a virtual terminal brings.
Disadvantages of virtual terminals and paying over the phone
While this is a great advantage for you, there are some issues that you need to be aware of. The main one is that a large percentage of fraudulent payments are done with over-the-phone payments. This makes sense, as if someone is able to acquire a credit card, they can give these details to a business with a virtual terminal and purchase items without having to know the PIN. Over 70% of fraud comes from transactions that are done with the card not present and is interestingly in countries that have established chip and pin devices as this makes trying to commit fraud in person very difficult.
There are a few things you can do to mitigate fraud as a business, and the main one is selecting a good virtual terminal provider that is PCI compliant and has limitations on the total amount that can be processed through their system. This means that people committing fraud are limited to the amount that they can spend and cannot do as much damage.
