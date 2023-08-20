Having a decent and secure home is a dream come true for everyone because a home is a place where you can be yourself and have that peace of mind but not everyone has the financial capacity to own a home since they cannot afford to loan from banks with high interest rates.Commercial refinance Asheville, NC is also in the real estate business but has a different business model wherein its business is about investment lending company that specifically operates in the real estate industry. A popular case study Successful Real Estate Projects Funded by Private Money Loans makes them one of the most trusted investing loan companies when it comes to real estate.
Types of Services
Commercial Loan -this is their most popular service because they have a low-interest rate that can be paid in flexible terms making it less of a hassle when paying. It is mainly used for purchasing existing real estate properties that are currently on sale on the market, aside from houses they are also used for purchasing commercial areas such as office space, retail centers, and residential complexes.
Rental -they also have this rent to own terms with some of their properties wherein it can be seen as an alternative way for their clients who cannot afford to pay in cash, they are assured that these units are decent, secured, and ready for occupancy. Plus it also has flexible terms and interest-only options making it very appealing to clients.
Fix-to-Flip -this is a known real estate investment strategy wherein certain clients will purchase a distressed property then renovates it and then sells it quickly in a much higher price range to earn a higher profit. But the main difference with good company is that they have no interest in undrawn rehab funds, and no pre-payment penalty making them the most consumer-friendly company in the real estate industry,
Fix-to-Rent -this is another known strategy for clients who want to have a passive income using their recently renovated properties and rent them to people who want to stay near to their workplace, but in good company, it does not have interest in undrawn rehab funds, and no pre-payment penalty
Cash-out-refi -more commonly known to cash out refinancing wherein the existing mortgage on a specific property and replaced with another mortgage that is larger than the original amount but cash is given to the property owner. But the main difference in the company is that they can loan up to 1 million dollars, no tax returns are required, no income verification, and no restrictions when it comes to cash out.
Multi-family real estate -refers to residential properties that have multiple units or living spaces within a single building or complex of buildings. The Company has units that are ready for occupancy whether they want to rent or own these sorts of properties in flexible payment terms.
Conclusion
Considering the above case study we can come to a final solutionCommercial Refinance Charleston, SCis a reputable and trusted company when in the real estate industry, they have 24/7 customer support on standby wherein they are well-trained to answer any real estate inquiries, and they also offer free consultations, and they pride themselves in providing best service to their clients with low-interest rates that are payable in flexible terms making them one of the most consumer-friendly companies.
