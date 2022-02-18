Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels
When you’re running out of cash, the first solution that might come to mind is a cash advance. We don’t blame you, though, because it’s fast, easy, and very convenient to apply for. Still, a cash advance carries a lot of fees and limitations, and if you don’t handle it properly, it can quickly turn into a debt trap.
Cash advances may not be the best option sometimes, and there are other alternatives that are much cheaper and easier to handle. For example, personal loans have lower interest rates. Peer-to-peer loans also have lower interest rates, and you can haggle its terms with your investor.
But before we get into that, let’s first discuss what cash advances are and how they work.
What Is a Cash Advance and How Does It Work?
A cash advance is a loan from a financer or lender. Let’s say you have a credit card and want to have some cash. You can take a cash advance out of your remaining credit from your credit card issuer.
You can opt for the repayment to be included in your card’s monthly repayment, or you can opt to pay for it separately. However, note that you don’t get to have a grace period for a cash advance. That is to say that the moment you get your money, the interest will start to accrue. But to be fair, it’s quite easy to get.
If your credit card has a PIN, you can go to your nearest ATM and withdraw your cash advance. But if you don’t have a PIN or there are no ATMs around, you can go to your nearest bank that offers cash advance through the same payment network and get your cash advance there.
Also, the amount that you can borrow from your credit card depends on the credit you have remaining. Not only that, you can’t borrow your entire credit in the form of a cash advance. The amount is typical to a specific limit like $100 or even $500 for some issuers. For interest, it's tied to how much you borrowed.
Now that we've discussed some basics about cash advances, here are some alternatives you should consider.
Personal Loans
A personal loan is an amount of money you can borrow from a lender or a bank to use for a plethora of purposes. When we say a plethora of purposes, we mean that personal loans are flexible and can be used to finance almost anything, of course, when the amount is enough. For instance, you can use personal loans from CreditNinja to consolidate your debts, use them for your travels, finance a new car, or even use it to finance another debt.
Of course, since personal loans are a kind of installment loan, you'll have to repay it through installments, most typically monthly or bi-weekly. That said, the amount you have to pay every month is part of the principal amount along with interest.
Also, there’s typically an end date when you should pay the loan off in whole. If you can’t pay the loan in full by that time, you may be charged additional fees. On the other hand, if you pay it earlier than the due date, you may also be charged fees.
Peer-to-Peer Loans
Peer-to-Peer loans, or simply P2P, are financing types that enable a borrower to directly take out a loan from another individual without having a lender or a bank as a middleman. It can usually be found online with many websites that offer P2P services.
It’s pretty easy, too, as all you have to do is create an account, whether you’re a borrower or an investor. Once you pick a reputable website, you'll have to set up a financial profile that investors can look at. They will then decide if they want to finance your loan.
This service is completely automated, or you can choose to haggle with your investor about your loan. P2P lending also includes many specialized services like StreetShares, which specializes in business loans, and Patient Solutions if you want to fund your medical needs.
401k Loans
When you’re in a pinch and you have a 401k, you can borrow against your 401k plan. The interest for 401k loans is typically higher than the prime rate, but they can vary. It’s usually very convenient and easy to get, and there’s a receipt for the interest you pay.
For example, if you borrow from your 401k and you’re paying a 10% interest on it, the interest will go back to your 401k plan since that’s where the money is from anyway. However, the main disadvantage of borrowing against your 401k plan is the loss of you being tax-sheltered in the unlikely event you lose your job.
Final Words
There are many more alternatives that you can consider, but the ones listed above are common. Although they are tailored to more specific situations, they are convenient to get in general.
However, we have to say that borrowing against your 401k plan is risky, and you should only get it if you’re confident enough about your job. But overall, these are great alternatives and great choices to have when you don’t want to get cash advances.
