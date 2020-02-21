Cannabidiol, or CBD, is one of well over 100 compounds found in cannabis plants. It was first discovered in 1940 and accounts for about 40% of compounds that can be extracted from the plant. Since it was first discovered, scientists have been researching its effects and uses; however, due to significant stigma around cannabis and cannabis use, research has not progressed as far as it may otherwise have done. Even now, we have a very limited understanding of how it works and still do not know its exact mechanism of action.
One thing we do know is that CBD is non-psychoactive and is not responsible for the feeling of being ‘high’ that is most often associated with cannabis. It is sister compound tetrahydrocannabinol, more commonly known as THC, that creates this feeling. However, CBD may have anti-psychotic effects (currently unproven). As research into the differences between cannabis compounds continues, scientists are attempting to distinguish ‘medical marijuana’ from ‘medical CBD.’
The first attempt to isolate the active compounds found in cannabis took place in the 19th century, but it wasn’t until 1940 that it was first isolated from wild hemp. Progress came rapidly at this point, and the stereochemistry of the compound was determined in 1963.
However, CBD, cannabis, and other related products remain strictly regulated in the United States. It is legal in some states but restricted at the federal level. It is legally available in Australia and Canada and available on prescription in New Zealand. In the European Union, it is classified as a ‘novel food,’ which means that it must be determined as safe before it can be marketed as a food product.
One of the primary reasons that CBD research has remained reasonably stagnant for such a long time is an ongoing stigma around the use of cannabis. It has had a long and poor reputation and is still thought of negatively in much of the United States, despite increased legalization and widening availability.
The first ‘edible’ and beverage products were sold in the United States in 2017, although cannabis users have been consuming it cooked and baked into various food products for much longer than this. However, CBD remains illegal in many states, and people looking to try it should take care to understand local laws and regulations before doing so. It’s also good to be careful of where you buy these products from, as several companies have been found to have ‘CBD’ products for sale that contain little or none at all. Several companies and restaurants have been fined for selling food or drinks that contain the compound.
More recently, concerns have been raised by the United States Food and Drug Administration that CBD may have the potential to cause liver damage and gastrointestinal problems, or that it may interfere with how other medications work for people who use it. It may also have negative effects on overall mood or cause excessive tiredness in some users. These warnings should be taken into account when considering CBD usage.
When to avoid CBD
You may want to avoid CBD if you are pregnant or breastfeeding, as anything in your bloodstream could potentially pass to your baby through the placenta and/or breast milk. Tests have shown the presence of cannabinoids in umbilical cords and in breast milk. It is not known what, if any, effect CBD will have on a developing or newborn baby, but it’s likely you’ll want to avoid it during this time.
You may also want to reconsider CBD use if you are trying to become pregnant. While one of the many roles of the body’s natural cannabinoids is to help facilitate conception, we don’t exactly know why or how that is. However, there is some evidence that regular use of THC may lower fertility, so be careful to avoid any CBD product that contains THC while trying to become pregnant. If you are a regular user and are struggling to conceive, consult your doctor.
People who are suffering from liver problems may want to be cautious of CBD use as it may elevate liver enzymes. This is unconfirmed, as all the test subjects so far were taking other medications that could have been responsible, but it has not been disproven. However, it remains possible that CBD may interact with pharmaceutical drugs that you are already taking for liver problems and could make the problem worse.
If you don’t have liver problems but are taking medication that has liver-related side effects, you should take this into consideration before taking CBD. If you do decide to introduce it, make sure to check your liver enzyme levels regularly.
In fact, if you are on any prescription drugs at all, you may want to reconsider bringing in CBD. This is because CBD can ‘occupy’ certain bodily enzymes that, when unoccupied, help the body to process several types of pharmaceutical drugs. To that end, taking CBD alongside these medications could cause the body to absorb either too much or too little and leave the wrong amount of your medication in your bloodstream.
If you are taking any prescription drugs, consult your doctor before taking any CBD product. It simply isn’t worth the risk.
It is believed in some circles that CBD can cause problems for people who are immunocompromised, though most evidence seems to disagree with this idea.
You also absolutely should not use any CBD product that you are suspicious of, for whatever reason. As we mentioned above, because CBD generally remains unregulated, there are products on the market that are substandard. As well as containing either more or less of the active ingredient than stated on the packaging, it could also be contaminated by THC or even something else entirely. If you ingest an ingredient that has not been named on the packaging and suffer side effects; as a result, it may be difficult for your doctor to determine what has happened and why.
