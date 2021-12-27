Table of Contents:
CFTC vs SEC: The Race on Crypto Regulation Between Two U.S. Authorities
The CFTC
The SEC
Overlapping Jurisdiction
Fear of the SEC
The Turf War Continues
CFTC vs SEC: The Race on Crypto Regulation Between Two U.S. Authorities
The Commodities Futures and Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continue to battle over which federal agency will issue the rules and regulations that govern crypto markets and associated FinTech such as automated crypto trading. Neither agency has the right to exclusively dictate how the markets will conduct themselves, so they are applying their powers to aspects of the crypto market to stake their claim.
The CFTC
The CFTC governs commodities, futures, and derivatives trading. Since cryptocurrency is not a commodity (e.g., sugar, oil, sorghum), it does not directly fall under their jurisdiction. However, crypto trading in the futures and derivatives markets is clearly within their purview. The CFTC has another way to assert its influence over crypto markets. As an agency, it is tasked with preventing fraud, market manipulation, and unethical market conduct. If it suspects that any of these things are happening in the crypto market, then it can take action against suspected violators.
The SEC
The Securities and Exchange Commission has had to approach crypto markets from a different angle. Since it has stated that Bitcoin and Ether are not securities, these crypto tokens and the ones modeled after them cannot be directly policed by the SEC. However, stablecoins and other crypto tokens that have underlying assets that fall under the definition of a security can be regulated by the SEC. Still, that is not enough for the SEC to be the dominant rule maker and enforcer in the crypto world,
Crypto companies that want to go public in the United States must comply with the SEC’s rules and guidelines. Moreover, after going public, they must stay in compliance with all SEC rules and guidelines. If they run afoul of the SEC and governing policies, they risk being sued in court, paying high penalty fees, and losing their right to operate as a public company in the US. That is the big stick that the SEC uses to strong-arm companies into compliance and acceptance of its authority. It can take away their right to operate as a public company in the US.
As for the crypto companies, their operations can be heavily influenced by the SEC because it can act against any public company that violates its rules and guidelines because non-compliance means loss of its license and right to exist as a public company. Thus, any perceived inappropriate corporate conduct can be turned into an actionable SEC complaint that threatens the company’s public charter.
Overlapping Jurisdiction
There is one area where the SEC and the CFTC are both justified in regulating companies, the futures and derivatives markets. The SEC governs financial instruments; futures and derivatives trading contracts are financial instruments. It is here that the CFTC and SEC have overlapping authority. The CFTC will not cede this territory to the SEC, and the SEC is known for flexing its agency muscle in other agencies’ territory. So, which one will leave its indelible mark on the futures and derivatives markets?
Fear of the SEC
The SEC is primed to be the dominant agency in issuing rules and regulations that govern the crypto market. It is well funded, has a lot of staff, is very aggressive, and has the final say in approving whether companies can go public and remain in operation after going public. Moreover, it can insinuate itself into spot trading, futures, and derivatives market trading if it suspects that a public company is directly or indirectly engaging in illegal or questionable conduct.
Compared to the CFTC, the SEC is in a much better position to go after crypto companies. At the very least, its tenacity and the fear it instills in companies by threatening to publicly air their dirty laundry if they fight it in court speaks volumes about which agency is in a better position to go after well-funded crypto companies.
The Turf War Continues
CFTC and SEC are still divvying up the crypto market and deciding which one will dominate different parts of the crypto world. Moreover, the SEC has even asked Congress to pass legislation that puts crypto markets and their regulation under its direct supervision. Given that the SEC is well-funded and has a great track record, it is likely that Congress will grant its request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.