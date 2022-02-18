Sex crimes are common in the US, and the country struggles to deal with them. Sexual assault, marital rapes, lewd offenses, and prostitution happen everywhere in the country. While these incidents are a cause of concern for the authorities, sex crimes against children are even more daunting. Child sex trafficking is among the most heinous of them all because it involves more than physical abuse. Its implications include mental and emotional exploitation as the child is taken away from his or her parents.
Essentially, human trafficking is about transporting a victim through force, fraud, abduction, or abuse of power. The victim faces exploitation of various forms, such as sexual abuse, forced labor, or even removal of organs. Sex trafficking is mainly about abuse and prostitution, and it gets more serious when children are involved. While the entire scenario sounds daunting, the truth is beyond imagination because countless people are accused without being guilty. But there are ways to address the concern, and everything boils down to awareness.
Elements of human trafficking
Understanding the truth about trafficking requires you to know what it means first. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, a trafficking crime has three main elements- the act, means, and purpose. If either of these elements is missing, the accusation may not lead to a trafficking charge or conviction. It is crucial to understand that not all victims are locked up or caged. They may be attending events, walking around the community, and even meeting with friends. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security lists the following indicators of human trafficking.
The victim is disconnected from family, friends, houses of worship, or community
Denial of food, water, sleep, or medical care
Sudden changes in behavior with signs of mental or physical abuse
Having to live in unsuitable conditions
A lack of freedom of movement
A child is not allowed to attend school
A juvenile is forced to engage in commercial sex acts
Anyone subjected to these conditions is regarded as a victim of traffic. The crime becomes more serious when a victim is a minor and trafficked for sexual abuse or prostitution.
Possibility of false allegations of child trafficking
The truth about child trafficking is much more than what appears on the surface. False allegations are more common than you imagine, and the possibility runs high due to misunderstandings. Some examples leading to false accusations are-
Traveling with a minor with a different surname or ethnicity
Traveling with children not related to them
Traveling with foster children
It is easy to be questioned in these circumstances, specifically when the differences are visible, as in the case of different colors or ethnicity. Thousands of Americans face such situations at airports every year. Many get in a fix just because of a lack of awareness. You can expect to get into trouble, and the only way to get out of it is by hiring a sex crimes attorney to represent you in court. The allegation can have grave implications, so you must find the best professional to handle your case.
Prevention is the best strategy
Since false allegations for child sex trafficking are common in the US, experts recommend a preventive approach rather than a defensive one later. There are ways to save yourself from trouble in the first place. Consider your risk factor, such as raising a child as a foster parent. The risk runs high if you adopt a child of a different ethnicity due to the evident physical differences. Documentation can help you support your relationship with the child. You can even carry photographs and phone numbers of the adoption agency and counselors to validate facts in your favor. Likewise, you can consult a lawyer to seek advice about any other paperwork you may need to show that you are on the right side of the law. Since the problem is widespread in the US, expect the authorities to take a strict stance. You can get into trouble despite being innocent, so ensure you have ways to prove your innocence.
Child sex trafficking is the worst of all sex crimes. Even a false accusation can be hard to live with. It can affect your morale and self-esteem in the first place. Your reputation can take a blow, and society will look at you as a criminal. Expect to face problems at work and in personal relationships too. The best thing to do is prevent an allegation in the first place.
