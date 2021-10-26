When you or a family member face criminal charges, finding a competent lawyer can make the critical difference in a conviction or a successful acquittal. The proper legal representation can ensure that the ruling is in your favor. Even so, remember that unless you expunge your felony, the record will remain with you for the rest of your life and will appear on any background checks. Not only do you need help with getting the charges dismissed, but you’ll also want the case removed from the permanent record, so that it does not impact your future. Here’s how to identify the right lawyer who can deliver.
Specialist in Your Particular Charges
Attorneys typically specialize in a particular category of charges. When researching lawyers, you’ll look for professionals who are experienced in dealing with the criminal charges you’re involved in. For instance, if you’ve been accused of drunk driving or DUI, a lawyer specializing in domestic violence might not be the right person to represent your interests. The legal industry is complex and dynamic, with new laws being passed all the time. You’ll need someone who has an in-depth understanding of how the law works to get you positive outcomes. Most law firms offer a free initial consultation where they answer questions. Use this session to determine if the lawyer can handle your situation.
Confident, Reassuring, Capable, and Knowledgeable
A competent lawyer will make you feel at ease instantly. They’ll act promptly and take the necessary steps to handle the case. You’ll provide all the details of the charges, and if you feel comfortable discussing the facts, you’ll know they’re the right person to represent you. An experienced lawyer will tell you how the hearing will proceed and what to expect in court. If they seem confident and capable, and inspire trust in you, safely hire them to manage your case. At the same time, a good lawyer will include you in the decision-making process and check with you at every step of the way before filing motions or presenting arguments in court.
Positive Referral from a Friend or Family Member
If a friend or acquaintance recommends the lawyer and vouches for their competency, you can confidently hire them. Your friends may have used the law firm’s services for similar or related charges and are happy with how their case was handled. Lawyers typically send out legal Christmas cards to their past clients to thank them for their business. You’ll find the contact information you need on these cards. Even so, take your time researching the state bar association website for detailed information about the lawyer and reviews from clients. Checking Google, Yelp, Facebook, and official local directories is also a great first step.
Experience with Local Courts
Experienced attorneys are familiar with the local courts where your case is being heard, and know how to navigate the ins and outs. They are also acquainted with the judges and their processes for examining the evidence and passing judgments. These are the professionals who can help you get the outcomes you’re looking for. Once the case is closed, you can also need assistance with getting the record expunged, so you can put the episode behind you and move forward in life.
Clear Estimate of the Fees and Other Costs
The most critical criteria for choosing the right lawyer is whether they present a clear estimate of the fees they’ll charge. A competent attorney will provide an itemized overview of the total costs of the defense you can expect before starting to work on the case. You can opt to move forward or get a second opinion if the situation is not time-sensitive. Do keep in mind that legal cases can be costly, but it is advisable to focus on getting an aggressive defense and competent representation even if the fees are higher.
Considering that your freedom, future, and reputation are on the line, make sure to hire an attorney who can protect your interests in court with the right defense. Look for the criteria listed above and ask the right questions to evaluate their expertise before hiring the professional to represent you in court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.