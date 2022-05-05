Today, many businesses shifted from using traditional software that they buy and install on their networks to the more sophisticated SaaS model. With SaaS (software-as-a-service), companies do not have to purchase various software. Instead, they just rent them from providers that host the applications on the cloud. 

While you may need to access SaaS platforms today, do not forget that a business must meet several compliance regulations, especially if it is handling and storing client information. You and your provider can automate your compliance requirements through the anecdotes AI compliance platform.

Choosing the right SaaS platform

You can find several providers of SaaS platforms. Using SaaS offers you many benefits, including savings on human resources, time, and money. In addition, since you do not have to deal with software incompatibility and maintenance, you can focus more on improving the productivity of your business. 

When evaluating a SaaS platform provider, you should consider these points.

  1. Check the provider's reliability

The availability of the service 24/7 shows that the provider has a high level of disaster recovery or fault tolerance. Consider the provider's uptime, which refers to the time the service is online. The downtime for the provider may include scheduled maintenance but not problems with internet routing. While evaluating the provider, inquire how they measure uptime and downtime, as these factors, particularly downtime, can have a significant effect on your operations. 

  1. Ask for a service level agreement

Providers offer different availability and performance levels with corresponding price differences. Ensure that you discuss these levels carefully to negotiate a suitable SaaS Service Level Agreement. The agreement may include the following.

  • Their definition of service availability and downtime

  • Complete list of offered services 

  • Your required availability for each type of service and the downtime limits you accept

  • Ways of reporting downtime and loss of service

  • Requirements for notification

  1. Check the provider's credentials and position in the industry

You need a reputable SaaS provider. It is advantageous to find a provider with a strong position in the industry. Consider the variety of service offerings, and read product reviews written by independent reviewers. Look for analysts' comments and the financial solvency of the company. 

  1. Ensure that the service meets your needs

The capabilities of SaaS change quickly. Therefore, it should offer features that you can use across your organization or service that focuses on specific processes. Also, check the provider's plans for the future, and see if the application can offer additional value to your company. 

  1. Scrutinize their security features

Cyber threats are always present, and with SaaS being hosted by a third party, you have to ensure that the provider's security measures are adequate to protect your data. Therefore, it is crucial to know their physical and technical security shields. In addition, you should also check their business compliance and make sure it is updated. 

You should look for a SaaS vendor that can help you solve your immediate needs, whether data usage, compliance, or cost management. Request a trial or demo to ensure that the SaaS fits your business requirements.   

Image: https://pixabay.com/photos/forward-businessman-globe-world-3335740/

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription