Ensuring easy and fast communication between board members is one of the biggest challenges for the corporate sector. Large-sized boards signify this problem as it is more difficult to manage a larger number of board members, especially when they belong to different states or countries.
The most feasible solution in such circumstances is to adopt online technologies like board portal software. The board software is helping the corporate sector improve its board communications and online collaboration.
Let’s help you explore the board portal world and how a virtual boardroom provides boards with a secure and collaborative online space.
What is a virtual board portal?
Virtual board portal software is an online cloud-based platform that streamlines board communication and data sharing. The board software is a multi-feature platform and a secure data repository where boards can store important documents such as board books, meeting minutes, agendas, meeting notes, policy manuals, etc.
Virtual boardroom software improves the effectiveness of board meetings and helps boards make timely and effective decisions. Board portals have a long list of basic to advanced features that may vary among service providers.
These features include meeting management tools, meeting agenda and minutes builder, electronic signatures, chat messenger, annotations, voting tools, approvals, board book templates, dedicated emails, document management tools, and online meeting tools.
To find out more about board portals and their key features, head over to https://boardroomsoft.com/. But to get more information on their main advantages, continue reading our article.
Secure collaboration with board meeting management software
1. Improved board communications
Apart from day-to-day communication, board members often engage in confidential conversations which are not safe on communication channels like emails, text messaging, or social media platforms. Besides, it is difficult to manage a large number of participants in a conversation.
Board portals provide communication tools that serve different purposes. For example, if the users want to communicate privately, they can use boardroom messenger to send and receive messages and files. Messenger also allows you to create chat groups, while many vendors offer Slack integration to make things more convenient.
Audio/video conferencing tools are used for individual or group conversations. Video conferencing tools are very handy for board meetings or when board members are managing their project teams separately. Apart from that, board members can engage in public posts and share their opinions in the comments section.
2. Board document management
Board members need access to board documents just like fish need water to live. They are responsible for steering the company in the right direction, and for that, they have to make big decisions. Decision-making is always based on reliable information, which board members constantly need—fast access to information.
Board portals are not just ordinary storage spaces where you just upload documents and retrieve them whenever needed. They are complete document management systems that help you organize and manage board documents.
Data organization
Boards can categorize (in folders) their board material before uploading it to the boardroom. Any file uploaded in the boardroom is indexed automatically. Indexing helps in locating a file whenever needed. Similarly, the full-text search option allows users to find any document with the help of a phrase or text from the document.
Data sharing
Data sharing has been much easier and faster on board portals. Any user can upload a file and share it with one or more users simultaneously; board portals also allow the members to schedule file sharing at a future time or date. Boardroom users (based on their permission settings) can edit, alter, or annotate documents. They can create shareable live document links and invite other users to work on a single document.
3. Board meeting management
The virtual board software is an efficient tool to streamline board meetings from start to end, and it is one of the biggest reasons why corporations use board portals, especially for dispersed board members. Boardrooms can help boards with everything from agenda preparation to videoconferencing to online voting and meeting minutes.
All the best board portals in the market have an agenda builder and industry-related meeting agenda templates. The board can either use templates or create new ones from scratch. The Board secretary can take real-time recommendations from participants while preparing the meeting agenda and easily share it with them.
High-end board portals allow the users to automate the note-taking process during the meeting, and the secretary can use meeting minutes templates to record them easily. Generally, board portals have built-in audio and video conferencing tools that can be used for board meetings. Members can give their presentations during meetings in the presenter mode feature. Meeting participants can share and view documents without closing the meeting window.
When it comes to making decisions on motions and proposals initiated, users can cast online votes and record their opinion on polls. The Board secretary can get meeting minutes or important documents signed by board members via electronic signatures feature and share them with related members. Meeting notes, agendas, and minutes can be archived for future use.
Final words
Online board technologies like board portal software are the most feasible options to improve the effectiveness of corporate governance. Board software streamlines different board activities such as board meetings, board document management, and online board communication. Most importantly, board portals are more secure than any other alternative right now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.