Commercial Gas Safety is very important because it is quite difficult to maintain. Gas safety enforcement officers will always make a surprise visit to your site. This is why every owner must have the Commercial Gas Safety Certificate for commercial boilers and kitchens. This legal document is a requirement for every commercial kitchen owner. It emphasizes the gas installation and the gas appliance safety and service check.

Why is gas safety important?

Apart from being your legal responsibility, Gas safety is also a serious concern when it comes to your health and safety.Gas safety requires your utmost attention. Otherwise, you might be putting your staff at risk and may also end up damaging your commercial appliances... This is why you should hire a registered gas safety engineer who performs a checkup on maintaining your appliances' safety.

Take care of your Commercial Gas Appliances

As an owner of the commercial site, you must look after your gas appliances. It is your legal responsibility and law to check these appliances annually. Stay on top of the gas safety and maintenance of your gas appliances by following the steps below.

1.     Commercial gas appliances need to be serviced and inspected at regular intervals, preferable every year.

2.     All the installations, repairs, and services should be carried out by an experienced and Registered Gas Safe Engineer.

3.     Commercial Gas Safety Certificate specifies that gas safe experts should inspect the pipe work and boiler pipes every year.

4.     As a responsible owner, you should keep a record of all the installations, repairs, and services that you have got done.

5.     CO/CO2 emissions should be documented on the certificate, and the output of valves should be adjusted according to it to keep CO/CO2 ratio under the legal limit.

6.     CO alarms should be replaced every 5 to 7 years.

7.     When buying commercial gas appliances, you should check whether the CE mark is stamped on them.

8.     Gas appliances that use high voltage should also go through Portable Appliance Testing. Qualified electricians should carry out the check-up of the electrical condition of appliances at regular intervals.

Importance of a Gas Safety Certificate

Gas Safety Certificate is an important legal document for property owners, commercial sites, catering units. This document tells about the reliability and safety of gas appliances. It is crucial to check gas appliances because damaged appliances can cause gas leaks and increase fire and toxic gas poisoning risk.

Gas safety certificate ensures that the appliances and installations are safe and in good working order, and there is no risk or danger through their use. Moreover, it is also useful for insurance purposes.

Finally!

All sites and landlords should have a gas safety certificate issued from a registered gas safety engineer. These experts carry out a complete inspection of the appliances, installations, ventilation, and pipework. If everything is in order and provides safety, then they will issue the certificate.

Otherwise, they will suggest what can be done to improve safety. Landlords should have this certificate because they are responsible for their tenants. Landlords' gas safety certificate checks the safety of gas meters and connected installations. It is advised that an inspection be made every 12 months to renew the certificate regularly.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription