Coronavirus has brought with it a few surprises: dolphins returning to the canals in Venice and decreased pollution over industrial countries, to name a few. However, not all of those surprises have been positive.
NPR recently released a report indicating that fatal motor vehicle accidents are on the rise. Various states have reported a rise in reckless driving reports, with speed increasing as a result of less traffic.
If you find yourself in a car accident, seeking medical treatment is of the utmost importance. Here are some of the common injuries to watch for after a car accident.
Whiplash
According to the experts at Mirman, Markovits & Landau, neck injuries are among the most commonly reported accident-related injuries. Whiplash occurs when a sudden stop causes the neck to snap back and forth quickly, causing damage to the bones and muscle tissue. Depending on the nature of the accident, whiplash can cause temporary pain or longer-lasting whiplash-associated disorders.
If you feel neck pain, upper back pain, stiffness, headaches, or tension in your jaw after an accident, you likely have whiplash. Working with occupational therapists can help heal the tissue and restore your proper range of motion.
Blunt Force Trauma
Blunt force trauma is another common ailment following a car accident. While the name itself is quite impactful, the trauma can be moderate to severe. For example, you might sustain blunt force trauma from your seatbelt or the airbag, causing some mild bruising and tenderness. On the more serious end of the scale, the impact could cause broken bones or cardiac arrest.
Broken bones and internal bleeding are the two main things to watch for in the days and weeks following a car accident. If possible, seek medical help immediately following the accident. If you choose to go home, be mindful of the symptoms of internal bleeding, including:
Severe centralized pain
Swelling in the area
Dark purple skin
Tightness in the area
Centralized tenderness
Light-headedness
Dizziness
Lethargy
Loss of consciousness
If you suspect internal bleeding, seek immediate emergency medical attention.
Concussions
It's a common misconception that you must hit your head to sustain a concussion. While head trauma is the most common cause of a concussion, it can also occur from the same motion that causes whiplash. The idea is that when the car stops moving, your brain still carries the momentum forward and experiences a sudden stop.
Another common myth is that if you don't lose consciousness, you don't have a concussion. In many cases, the affected individual only loses consciousness for the briefest of moments and isn't aware that it happened at all. In other cases, the person might not lose consciousness, period.
If you have a headache, dizziness, vomiting, or the inability to focus, you may have a concussion. Trust the people around you if they raise concerns, as it can be challenging to notice some of the other symptoms in oneself. Seek immediate medical attention and find someone to stay with you for the first 24 to 48 hours following the accident.
Knee Trauma
Knee trauma is a lesser-known injury associated with car accidents. Many victims of knee trauma are so distracted by everything else happening that they may not notice the knee pain for a few days. Fortunately, there's a significant grace period when it comes to submitting an insurance claim for injuries.
Knee trauma is caused by the impact of the knees hitting the dash as the car comes to a stop. This can occur whether it's a front or rear impact but tends to be more significant when a front impact occurs. Depending on the severity, this injury could dissipate in a few days or cause lasting problems. It's worth adding this to any reports you file regarding the accident.
Herniated Discs
Herniated discs can happen as a result of the same motion that causes whiplash. A herniated disc occurs when one of the soft cushion-like discs between vertebrae bulges out of place. It can cause radiating pain, often extending down into the buttocks and leg, as well as tingling and numbness.
Herniated discs can cause lasting issues. Treatment usually includes pain management, physical therapy, or even surgery in severe cases— all of which can be costly and time-consuming. If you're experiencing the symptoms of a herniated disc, it's essential to report your symptoms and get checked out as soon as possible.
Keep in mind that a herniated disc doesn't always make itself apparent right away - you might not experience any symptoms for a few weeks following the accident.
PTSD
Finally, not all of the injuries sustained through motor vehicle accidents impact the body. Many people find themselves with severe anxiety, depression, or the inability to self-regulate following an accident. While having an emotional experience is normal, those emotions intensifying over time is a symptom of something deeper.
There's still a stigma around PTSD and mental health ailments. If you're having a hard time processing your accident, don't feel ashamed. Reach out for support from a friend, family member, or professional therapist.
Final Thoughts
You should always seek medical help after an accident, even if you feel fine. Doing so creates a paper trail for future claims, as not all injuries are apparent right away.
