There are common mistakes that you need to avoid when using video chat to communicate with your customers.
Eye contact
Many people make eye contact mistakes when using video chat to communicate with others. Direct eye contact conveys confidence and makes your message more compelling. However, most people vastly overestimate their ability to make eye contact while they talk to strangers online via video chat. Experts recommend maintaining a minimum of 90% eye contact, and the most common mistakes are glaring eyes and barely blinking.
Maintaining eye contact is crucial in human communication. In person, we share an environment and the ability to maintain eye contact is much more difficult. Although video chat platforms don't allow for eye contact, we still experience physiological reactions
Adding visuals
Adding visuals when making and using video-chat sessions is crucial in fostering learning. While a good video chat may be purely for entertainment purposes, the inclusion of a visual can help to clarify a student's thoughts and create an interesting random chat cams environment. These visuals may be as simple as a screenshot, an animated GIF, or a screencast
If you do decide to use visuals, you should first research online for appropriate images and insert attribution. Once you've found a good visual, it's time to add it to your chat. Make sure to insert the appropriate attribution so that others can see that you've included it. Using visuals effectively can enhance the overall quality of your chat sessions and increase your clients' satisfaction.
Holding your phone vertically or horizontally
When using video chat, you should hold your phone horizontally or vertically, depending on the task at hand. Some apps, such as Snapchat, encourage you to hold your phone vertically while recording videos, while others state that the camera should be held vertically. The most common mistake people make is holding their phone horizontally while using video chat. This leads to a messy video. In addition, vertical videos are less likely to be viewed on social media sites like Facebook and YouTube.
A smartphone's screen is usually nine inches tall, so holding it horizontally will not benefit the user. In order to view the video in its full 16:9 aspect ratio, you need to turn your phone 90 degrees. That results in giant black bars at the top and bottom and is unintuitive. Holding your phone horizontally means recording in the horizontal orientation, which is unintuitive.
Not looking at the camera
One of the most difficult aspects of video chat is not looking at the camera. When you are looking at the camera, you are giving your free chat partner the impression that you are looking at them. This makes the experience less rewarding and awkward. In order to make eye contact with your chat partner, you must look over the screen. Fortunately, there are alternatives to video chat. By learning how to look into the camera, you will be on your way to a more fulfilling video chat experience.
Using a webcam is tricky because your laptop's position is visible to your video chat companion. Prop it up on a book or use a small stand to prevent it from obstructing your face. Make sure that the angle doesn't interfere with the quality of your video chat. Aside from ensuring that your laptop is at eye level, you should also be aware of your posture.
A recent study found that people who watch live streams of video conferences tend to
Muting yourself on video chat
In addition to being an etiquette consideration, muting yourself on video chat may also help you avoid interrupting other participants. Talking over them can lead to muddled communication, so muting yourself may help you prevent these issues. Luckily, most video conferencing software has the ability to mute your voice. However, you should still follow the etiquette rules when you're using video chat software to avoid upsetting others.
When should you mute yourself? Small groups of people (up to five) are typically okay to remain unmuted until it's their turn to speak. However, if there's a larger group of people, it's best to mute yourself until you're ready to speak. Also, when listening to presentations, it's best to mute your microphone. Otherwise, you might end up being heard over the speaker's microphone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.