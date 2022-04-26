There are common mistakes that you need to avoid when using video chat to communicate with your customers. 

Eye contact

Many people make eye contact mistakes when using video chat to communicate with others. Direct eye contact conveys confidence and makes your message more compelling. However, most people vastly overestimate their ability to make eye contact while they talk to strangers online via video chat. Experts recommend maintaining a minimum of 90% eye contact, and the most common mistakes are glaring eyes and barely blinking. 

Maintaining eye contact is crucial in human communication. In person, we share an environment and the ability to maintain eye contact is much more difficult. Although video chat platforms don't allow for eye contact, we still experience physiological reactions

Adding visuals

Adding visuals when making and using video-chat sessions is crucial in fostering learning. While a good video chat may be purely for entertainment purposes, the inclusion of a visual can help to clarify a student's thoughts and create an interesting random chat cams environment. These visuals may be as simple as a screenshot, an animated GIF, or a screencast 

If you do decide to use visuals, you should first research online for appropriate images and insert attribution. Once you've found a good visual, it's time to add it to your chat. Make sure to insert the appropriate attribution so that others can see that you've included it. Using visuals effectively can enhance the overall quality of your chat sessions and increase your clients' satisfaction.

Holding your phone vertically or horizontally

When using video chat, you should hold your phone horizontally or vertically, depending on the task at hand. Some apps, such as Snapchat, encourage you to hold your phone vertically while recording videos, while others state that the camera should be held vertically. The most common mistake people make is holding their phone horizontally while using video chat. This leads to a messy video. In addition, vertical videos are less likely to be viewed on social media sites like Facebook and YouTube.

A smartphone's screen is usually nine inches tall, so holding it horizontally will not benefit the user. In order to view the video in its full 16:9 aspect ratio, you need to turn your phone 90 degrees. That results in giant black bars at the top and bottom and is unintuitive. Holding your phone horizontally means recording in the horizontal orientation, which is unintuitive.

Not looking at the camera

One of the most difficult aspects of video chat is not looking at the camera. When you are looking at the camera, you are giving your free chat partner the impression that you are looking at them. This makes the experience less rewarding and awkward. In order to make eye contact with your chat partner, you must look over the screen. Fortunately, there are alternatives to video chat. By learning how to look into the camera, you will be on your way to a more fulfilling video chat experience.

Using a webcam is tricky because your laptop's position is visible to your video chat companion. Prop it up on a book or use a small stand to prevent it from obstructing your face. Make sure that the angle doesn't interfere with the quality of your video chat. Aside from ensuring that your laptop is at eye level, you should also be aware of your posture.

A recent study found that people who watch live streams of video conferences tend to 

Muting yourself on video chat

In addition to being an etiquette consideration, muting yourself on video chat may also help you avoid interrupting other participants. Talking over them can lead to muddled communication, so muting yourself may help you prevent these issues. Luckily, most video conferencing software has the ability to mute your voice. However, you should still follow the etiquette rules when you're using video chat software to avoid upsetting others.

When should you mute yourself? Small groups of people (up to five) are typically okay to remain unmuted until it's their turn to speak. However, if there's a larger group of people, it's best to mute yourself until you're ready to speak. Also, when listening to presentations, it's best to mute your microphone. Otherwise, you might end up being heard over the speaker's microphone.

