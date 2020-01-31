More states are giving the green light to carry a legally concealed firearm without a state-issued permit. Due to this, citizens have been heading to training facilities and gun shops in numbers to enable themselves to fully exercise their right to self-defense. However, a large number of them are newbies and have limited knowledge of how to control their concealed carry firearm.
Concealed Carry Caution (Source: Pixabay)
Even for experienced gun owners, firearm control is not always a one-off safety checklist. You're more likely to drop your gun when running up the stairs, getting out of the car, in a public bathroom, or even in a restaurant booth than lose it at the hands of a criminal. Here, we'll discuss one of the core safety aspects of concealed carry: mastering control.
Get Firearms Training and Improve Skills
According to the Bellevue Gun Club, if you're serious about being a concealed carrier, it's crucial to get the right firearms training. A firearm's purpose is to be a weapon. The proper training solidifies the understanding of that and how to control it. Improving your shooting and control skills through training can mean the difference between life and death. So, whenever you're carrying your gun, you need to cultivate a situational awareness mindset, then live by it.
Consider taking a CCW class to understand how to use your firearm legally, how it works, and how to carry it. This specialized training is one of the first steps when it comes to sharpening your knowledge of weaponry, self-defense, and mitigating control risks. By practicing handgun fundamentals and gun safety through training and applied knowledge, you can now demonstrate proper concealed carry control.
Controlling Your Gun is all about Security
Mastering control of your firearm is all about security. Holsters are the first line of control when it comes to carrying handguns. They come in different classifications:
Level 0 holsters that require no intermediate step before drawing a firearm
Level I holsters that require a single step before drawing a firearm
Level II holsters that require two steps before drawing a firearm and so forth
Most civilians with concealed weapons carry a Lever I holster, which is usually an open-top-belt-slide gun holster - either the inside-the-waistband version (IWB) or the outside-the-waistband version (OWB). When it comes to choosing a gun holster, find one that holds securely. Most Level I open-top holsters snugly fit a specific gun or feature an adjustment screw that allows you to increase the tension.
If your gun has too much wiggle room, then it's not adequately secured. The type of holster you get for your concealed carry is vital in mastering control. Get the perfect fit for your handgun, as this is important for safety. Most civilians end up losing their guns in one way or another due to a loose fit. Keep in mind that a holster should always cover the trigger area. Understanding the proper draw angle and fit is also a critical part of mastering control of your firearm.
Retention is Paramount But Goes Beyond Holsters
While a holster is essential for carrying your gun, retention is also crucial in mastering control. A quality holster can easily be undermined by a belt that's too loose or soft. Invest in one that keeps your firearm snug and upright against your body. While some occupations or lifestyle situations may require unusual concealed carry techniques, nothing beats the combination of a quality holster and a sturdy belt. Whether it be in leather or synthetic materials, it has to ensure proper retention.
Dress to Conceal
As a law-abiding concealed carrier, it's your sole responsibility to keep your firearm concealed. Different states have different laws when it comes to the consequences of having a concealed gun show. It's in your best interest to keep you concealed firearm hidden from view while you go about your day-to-day activities. The right clothing will help you carry comfortably, confidently, and covertly.
Sign up for CCW training (Source: Pixabay)
It may seem obvious to many gun owners, but dressing to conceal plays a huge role in mastering control of your firearm. You don't want to go out there wearing clothes that tend to drape around the outline of your concealed gun, unless you're intentionally doing so, which is not advisable. Think of loose and flexible clothes with patterns and ensure they allow speedy access. Nobody should know you have a concealed firearm until you’ve been urged to shoot.
Conclusion
If you've been debating carrying a concealed gun to defend yourself, you don't have to worry about getting started. Just be sure to enroll in gun handling and safety training courses and understand the laws in your state. You should also be aware of the reciprocity clauses for concealed-carry permit laws in different states if you’re planning to carry your firearm to different states.
Mastering firearm control takes more than just training, improving skills, proper retention, and dressing to conceal. It's a very personal experience that requires you to continue gaining knowledge and have the right mindset before and after drawing your concealed gun.
