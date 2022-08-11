As years go by, Bitcoin is increasingly gaining wide popularity amongst modern investors. Ever since Bitcoin's existence, there has been a lot of ongoing debate about the first cryptocurrency and other digital assets.
Some of them argue about how these digital currencies might become the future of currency and investment. Also, some people view cryptocurrencies as an extremely risky type of investment choice.
To help you understand better the real value of cryptocurrencies in the global financial market, you must take a close look at how they have performed over the years. For example, Bitcoin was able to grow its value by more than 763% in just a year, which outpaced the conventional returns or profits in investing in the stock market.
More people are being drawn into these cryptocurrencies as decentralised ones in the global market. Some various high-profile entities and businesses are now accepting and adopting cryptocurrencies.
Investing in digital assets is becoming mainstream in this modern era of investment. You might be interested in the exact steps in getting started and whether it is a good or bad choice for you.
How Does Cryptocurrency Investing Work?
The first cryptocurrency ever created is Bitcoin. But as of today, you can find thousands of available cryptocurrencies in the global crypto market. Although they are different from each other, you can find a lot of similarities in their nature and utility.
They are mostly based on blockchain technology. The principal innovation behind these digital currencies is how they use blockchain ledger technology. It utilises a public database to track unchangeable transactions once a new data (block) is added to the chain that already existed.
The permanence and transparency are two important factors that help guarantee that a cryptocurrency isn’t manipulated, duplicated, or double-spent.
Every cryptocurrency might have its own particular blockchain. For instance, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binance have their own separate blockchains which are decentralised.
Entities and companies globally use a computer to run the blockchains and receive rewards in return. Since the computing power and database are publicised. There is no central authority governing or controlling them.
They are not totally regulated. Cryptocurrencies are considered relatively new, and regulations are anticipated. Federal agencies and states are eyeing to regulate them.
Below are the basics and the step-by-step guide you need to know and understand about how cryptocurrency investing works and also its incorporated risks.
Choose a crypto exchange or platform.
You cannot buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies directly through your bank. To execute your crypto investment, you need a crypto trading platform or exchange where you can convert your country’s currency into Bitcoin and other digital assets.
There are a lot of available crypto exchanges out there in the market, but not all of them are safe and good to use. That’s why you need to choose the best one for you to use carefully.
Deposit your capital into your chosen crypto exchange or platform.
In creating an account on your chosen crypto exchange or platform, there are requirements you need to provide, such as a valid ID, Social Security number, proof of income, or others.
Mostly, several crypto exchanges allow you to connect your debit card or bank account to fund your crypto account with your country’s currency. Fees may vary depending on your chosen method of funding your crypto trading account.
Depositing funds into your chosen crypto exchange is not similar to actually buying or investing in crypto. After funding your account, you need to choose which cryptocurrency you are going to buy or invest in. This is how you can convert your country’s currency into Bitcoin or other crypto assets.
Execute your order.
Placing an order to purchase Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies may differ across several crypto platforms and exchanges. But mostly, you can simply execute your order to purchase crypto assets once you’ve connected your preferred method of payment.
You can also use a crypto wallet for storing your crypto assets.
Some exchanges allow you to use a wallet option. A crypto wallet is a storage for your digital currencies. There are different kinds of crypto wallets. Each of them offers a different security level.
Closing Thoughts
Investing in cryptocurrencies is highly speculative and extremely risky. If you are a beginner in your crypto investing journey, it is always recommended to start investing with a small amount that you are willing to risk.
