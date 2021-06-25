He ranks in the top 70 of Century 21 Agents in the state of Kentucky. 

Ron Durham

Ron Durham

Ron has been in the Real Estate business for over 50 years; building over 1,000 apartments and over 250 quality homes. Ron received his Real Estate education at Bellarmine University in Louisville Kentucky. Ron was a charter member of HBA Frankfort, he is now a proud member of Lexington Board of Realtors.

Ron has been with Century 21 Commonwealth for 5years, as an integral part of one of the top selling Agencies in Kentucky. Ron takes pride in giving outstanding customer service which have given him stellar reviews.

Have Ron put his wealth of Real Estate and Home Building knowledge to work for you. Call him anytime for a free Comparative Market Analysis to see the value of your home. Whether you are buying or selling your home, choose Ron Durham to get the job done.

Commonwealth Real Estate is located at 97 C. Michael Davenport Blvd. Ron can be reached at 502-330-3333 or 502-226-2121. He can be emailed at bron695@aol.com

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription